Number: BC0392943 CERTIFICATE OF CHANGE OF NAME BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT I Hereby Certify that FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. changed its name to FORTUNA MINING CORP. on June 20, 2024 at 11:46 AM Pacific Time. Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia On June 20, 2024 T.K. SPARKS Registrar of Companies Province of British Columbia Canada ELECTRONIC CERTIFICATE

- 1 - Incorporation number: BC0392943 FORTUNA MINING CORP. (the "Company") ARTICLES 1. Interpretation - 2 - 2. Shares and Share Certificates - 2 - 3. Issue of Shares - 4 - 4. Share Registers - 4 - 5. Share Transfers - 5 - 6. Transmission of Shares - 6 - 7. Purchase of Shares - 6 - 8. Borrowing Powers - 7 - 9. Alterations - 7 - 10. Meetings of Shareholders - 8 - 11. Proceedings at Meetings of Shareholders - 9 - 12. Votes of Shareholders - 13 - 13. Directors - 16 - 14. Election and Removal of Directors - 18 - 15. Alternate Directors - 20 - 16. Powers and Duties of Directors - 21 - 17. Disclosure of Interest of Directors - 22 - 18. Proceedings of Directors - 23 - 19. Executive and Other Committees - 25 - 20. Officers - 26 - 21. Indemnification - 27 - 22. Dividends and Reserves - 28 - 23. Documents, Records and Reports - 29 - 24. Notices - 30 - 25. Seal - 31 - 26. Prohibitions - 32 -

- 2 - 1. INTERPRETATION 1.1 Definitions In these Articles, unless the context otherwise requires: "board of directors", "directors" and "board" mean the directors or sole director of the Company for the time being; "Business Corporations Act" means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from time to time in force and all amendments thereto and includes all regulations and amendments thereto made pursuant to that Act; "legal personal representative" means the personal or other legal representative of the shareholder; "registered address" of a shareholder means the shareholder's address as recorded in the central securities register; "seal" means the seal of the Company, if any. 1.2 Business Corporations Act and Interpretation Act Definitions Applicable The definitions in the Business Corporations Act and the definitions and rules of construction in the Interpretation Act, with the necessary changes, so far as applicable, and unless the context requires otherwise, apply to these Articles as if they were an enactment. If there is a conflict between a definition in the Business Corporations Act and a definition or rule in the Interpretation Act relating to a term used in these Articles, the definition in the Business Corporations Act will prevail in relation to the use of the term in these Articles. If there is a conflict between these Articles and the Business Corporations Act, the Business Corporations Act will prevail. 2. SHARES AND SHARE CERTIFICATES 2.1 Authorized Share Structure The authorized share structure of the Company consists of shares of the class or classes and series, if any, described in the Notice of Articles of the Company. 2.2 Form of Share Certificate Each share certificate issued by the Company must comply with, and be signed as required by, the Business Corporations Act. 2.3 Shareholder Entitled to Certificate or Acknowledgment Each shareholder is entitled, without charge, to (a) one share certificate representing the shares of each class or series of shares registered in the shareholder's name or (b) a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain such a share certificate, provided that in respect of a share held jointly by several persons, the Company is not bound to issue more than one share certificate and delivery of a share certificate for a share to one of several joint shareholders or to one of the shareholders' duly authorized agents will be sufficient delivery to all.

- 3 - 2.4 Delivery by Mail Any share certificate or non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate may be sent to the shareholder by mail at the shareholder's registered address and neither the Company nor any director, officer or agent of the Company is liable for any loss to the shareholder because the share certificate or acknowledgement is lost in the mail or stolen. 2.5 Replacement of Worn Out or Defaced Certificate or Acknowledgement If the directors are satisfied that a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is worn out or defaced, they must, on production to them of the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, and on such other terms, if any, as they think fit: order the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, to be cancelled; and issue a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be. 2.6 Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Certificate or Acknowledgment If a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is lost, stolen or destroyed, a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, must be issued to the person entitled to that share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, if the directors receive: proof satisfactory to them that the share certificate or acknowledgment is lost, stolen or destroyed; and any indemnity the directors consider adequate. 2.7 Splitting Share Certificates If a shareholder surrenders a share certificate to the Company with a written request that the Company issue in the shareholder's name two or more share certificates, each representing a specified number of shares and in the aggregate representing the same number of shares as the share certificate so surrendered, the Company must cancel the surrendered share certificate and issue replacement share certificates in accordance with that request. 2.8 Certificate Fee There must be paid to the Company, in relation to the issue of any share certificate under Articles 2.5, 2.6 or 2.7, the amount, if any and which must not exceed the amount prescribed under the Business Corporations Act, determined by the directors. 2.9 Recognition of Trusts Except as required by law or statute or these Articles, no person will be recognized by the Company as holding any share upon any trust, and the Company is not bound by or compelled in any way to recognize (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any share or fraction of a share or (except as by law or statute or these Articles provided or as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction) any other rights in respect of any share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in the shareholder.

- 4 - 3. ISSUE OF SHARES 3.1 Directors Authorized Subject to the Business Corporations Act and the rights of the holders of issued shares of the Company, the Company may issue, allot, sell or otherwise dispose of the unissued shares, and issued shares held by the Company, at the times, to the persons, including directors, in the manner, on the terms and conditions and for the issue prices (including any premium at which shares with par value may be issued) that the directors may determine. The issue price for a share with par value must be equal to or greater than the par value of the share. 3.2 Commissions and Discounts The Company may at any time pay a reasonable commission or allow a reasonable discount to any person in consideration of that person purchasing or agreeing to purchase shares of the Company from the Company or any other person or procuring or agreeing to procure purchasers for shares of the Company. 3.3 Brokerage The Company may pay such brokerage fee or other consideration as may be lawful for or in connection with the sale or placement of its securities. 3.4 Conditions of Issue Except as provided for by the Business Corporations Act, no share may be issued until it is fully paid. A share is fully paid when: consideration is provided to the Company for the issue of the share by one or more of the following: past services performed for the Company; property; money; and the value of the consideration received by the Company equals or exceeds the issue price set for the share under Article 3.1. 3.5 Share Purchase Warrants and Rights Subject to the Business Corporations Act, the Company may issue share purchase warrants, options and rights upon such terms and conditions as the directors determine, which share purchase warrants, options and rights may be issued alone or in conjunction with debentures, debenture stock, bonds, shares or any other securities issued or created by the Company from time to time. 4. SHARE REGISTERS 4.1 Central Securities Register As required by and subject to the Business Corporations Act, the Company must maintain in British Columbia a central securities register. The directors may, subject to the Business Corporations Act, appoint an agent to maintain the central securities register. The directors may also appoint one or more agents, including the agent which keeps the central securities register, as transfer agent for its shares or

- 5 - any class or series of its shares, as the case may be, and the same or another agent as registrar for its shares or such class or series of its shares, as the case may be. The directors may terminate such appointment of any agent at any time and may appoint another agent in its place. 4.2 Closing Register The Company must not at any time close its central securities register. 5. SHARE TRANSFERS 5.1 Registering Transfers A transfer of a share of the Company must not be registered unless: a duly signed instrument of transfer in respect of the share has been received by the Company; if a share certificate has been issued by the Company in respect of the share to be transferred, that share certificate has been surrendered to the Company; and if a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate has been issued by the Company in respect of the share to be transferred, that acknowledgment has been surrendered to the Company. 5.2 Form of Instrument of Transfer The instrument of transfer in respect of any share of the Company must be either in the form, if any, on the back of the Company's share certificates or in any other form that may be approved by the directors from time to time. 5.3 Transferor Remains Shareholder Except to the extent that the Business Corporations Act otherwise provides, the transferor of shares is deemed to remain the holder of the shares until the name of the transferee is entered in a securities register of the Company in respect of the transfer. 5.4 Signing of Instrument of Transfer If a shareholder, or his or her duly authorized attorney, signs an instrument of transfer in respect of shares registered in the name of the shareholder, the signed instrument of transfer constitutes a complete and sufficient authority to the Company and its directors, officers and agents to register the number of shares specified in the instrument of transfer or specified in any other manner, or, if no number is specified, all the shares represented by the share certificates or set out in the written acknowledgments deposited with the instrument of transfer: in the name of the person named as transferee in that instrument of transfer; or if no person is named as transferee in that instrument of transfer, in the name of the person on whose behalf the instrument is deposited for the purpose of having the transfer registered. 5.5 Enquiry as to Title Not Required Neither the Company nor any director, officer or agent of the Company is bound to inquire into the title of the person named in the instrument of transfer as transferee or, if no person is named as transferee in the instrument of transfer, of the person on whose behalf the instrument is deposited for the purpose of