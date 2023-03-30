Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
5.170 CAD   +2.99%
05:16pFortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report
GL
05:15pFortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report
AQ
03/29Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report

03/30/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2022 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company’s fiscal 2022 annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company’s website and on the SEC´s website.

Printed copies of the annual financial statements are available free of charge to Fortuna shareholders upon written request.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

 


All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
05:16pFortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report
GL
05:15pFortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report
AQ
03/29Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/27Fortuna Silver Mines : TECHNICAL REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
03/23National Bank of Canada Raises Fortuna Silver Mines' Price Target
MT
03/21Fortuna Silver Mines Loses 6% As Reports Updated Mineral Reserves, Mineral Resources; N..
MT
03/21Fortuna Silver Mines Down 1.4% in US Pre-Mkt As Reports Updated Mineral Reserves, Miner..
MT
03/21Fortuna reports updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
GL
03/21Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc Reports Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
CI
03/16Toronto stocks recover after First Republic rescue package
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 698 M - -
Net income 2023 44,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 65,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 74,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 077 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Average target price 4,21 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-1.38%1 073
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.38%152 361
RIO TINTO PLC-6.99%111 596
GLENCORE PLC-15.72%72 011
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%41 959
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.62%39 360
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer