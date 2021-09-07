Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d'Ivoire and 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4m at Galgouli Prospect, Boussoura, Burkina Faso
09/07/2021 | 05:01am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce continued high-grade results from recent extension and scout drilling at its projects in Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso in West Africa.
Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa, commented, “The exploration teams at Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire have continued to advance the exploration understanding of key structures and controls on mineralization in both the Sunbird and Galgouli projects with excellent results highlighting the potential for setting up several new targets and extensions to the known deposits at Séguéla and mineralization at Boussoura.” Mr. Weedon continued, “The company is looking forward to the continued growth from both projects as we head into the second half of the year, with Gabbro North and Sunbird emphasising the potential of Séguéla, and the continuing success of scout drilling at Boussoura in expanding the mineralized footprint.”
Séguéla drill highlights1 include:
Sunbird
SGDD089: 17.2 g/t Au over 30 meters from 142 meters
SGDD087: 2.9 g/t Au over 20 meters from 110 meters
SGRC1306: 2.7 g/t Au over 12 meters from 63 meters
Koula
SGRD1217: 28.8 g/t Au over 7 meters from 80 meters (Hanging wall lode)
SGRD1209: 19.8 g/t Au over 11 meters from 124 meters, including 83.3 g/t Au over 3 meters from 128 meters (Hanging wall lode)
SGDD085: 6.1 g/t Au over 18 meters from 246 meters (Central lode)
Gabbro North
SGRC1236: 23.0 g/t Au over 4 meters from 109 meters, and 9.2 g/t Au over 5 meters from 117 meters
SGRC1239: 2.5 g/t Au over 5 meters from 17 meters
Boussoura drill highlights1 include:
Fofora Scout Drilling
FFR259: 6.5 g/t Au over 6 meters from 35 meters (VC4)
FFR264: 5.2 g/t Au over 6 meters from 94 meters (VC4)
RC125: 12.9 g/t Au over 5 meters from 24 meters and 2.5 g/t Au over 7 meters from 57 meters (VC1)
Fofora Main Drilling
FFR272: 6.7 g/t Au over 4 meters from 127 meters and 9.9 g/t Au over 8 meters from 136 meters
FFR270: 1.0 g/t Au over 27 meters from 40 meters, 11.4 g/t Au over 3 meters from 141 meters, and 1.5 g/t Au over 10 meters from 197 meters
Galgouli Central
GAL055: 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4 meters from 232.2 meters, including 87.4 g/t Au over 0.95 meters from 235.05 meters
GAL065: 6.6 g/t Au over 4.8 meters from 253.2 meters, including 58.9 g/t Au over 0.5 meters from 255.65 meters
Galgouli Regional
RC096: 22.2 g/t Au over 2 meters from 100 meters
RC077: 18.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 44 meters and 7.8g/t Au over 2 meters from 53 meters
Note:
All intervals are down hole lengths which represent approximately 70% true width
Séguéla gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire
Exploration activities at the Séguéla gold Project (see Figure 1) have continued to advance the high-grade Koula deposit with step-out drilling intersecting a new zone of hanging wall mineralization as well as infilling the extension of the high-grade Koula structure. The combined 7,115-meter, 24-hole Hanging Wall (HW) and Main Zone program, which started in April 2021 is now completed. The significance of the results, including 28.8 g/t gold over 7 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1217) and 19.8 g/t gold over 11 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1209 and to Figure 2) and the proximity to the Stage Two Pit Shell are being evaluated. Mineralization remains open at depth on the main Koula structure while the hanging wall mineralization highlights the potential for additional structures at depth.
Depth extension drilling at Sunbird, as part of the recently completed 1,774 meter, 11-hole program which started in May 2021, has extended the mineralized envelope. Results including 17.2 g/t gold over 30 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD089) and 3.2 g/t gold over 28 metres (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD088) highlight the depth potential with the deepest drilling less than 200 meters below surface (refer to Figure 3). In addition, Sunbird is demonstrating very similar structural and lithological controls to those identified at the Koula and Ancien deposits. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with more than 1 kilometer of mineralized strike drill tested to date.
Further high-grade results, including 23.0 g/t gold over 4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRC1236), have been returned from the 14-hole, 2,070-meter additional scout drilling program completed in August at Gabbro North (refer to Figure 4), following up from previous high-grade results intersected in the first scout drilling phase in the second quarter of 2021. Drilling only tested the southern zone of known mineralization with mineralization now delineated along a 300-meter strike and where it remains open along strike and at depth.
Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects
Exploration activities at Boussoura where a 47-hole, 5,958-meter program since March 2021 has continued to advance Fofora Main where infill and extension drilling has increased the confidence in the structural controls of mineralization, with several additional high-grade intervals returned, including 9.9 g/t gold over 8 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole FFR272). Scout drilling at the adjacent vein corridors to the west continues to highlight the regional potential, with drilling on vein corridors VC4 and VC5 intersecting extensive zones of alteration and associated quartz veining and mineralization.
Further south at Galgouli, a 12-hole, 3,419-meter program depth extension drilling on the central zone testing the structural controls and concluded in July was successful in identifying extensions to the high-grade shoots at depth with results including 17.9 g/t gold over 5.4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole GAL055). A 32-hole, 4,022-meter scout drilling program was also successful in identifying high-grade mineralization approximately 1 kilometer to the south and south-east of the central Galgouli zone, testing interpreted parallel structures (10.9 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC098) and a possible regional scale cross-structure (22.2 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC096). A total of 44 holes have been completed for a total of 7,444 meters since April 2021.
Figure 5. Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)
All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the company’s personnel.
All RC drilling at Séguéla and Boussoura used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.
All DD drill holes at Séguéla and Boussoura were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the relevant project site (Séguéla or Boussoura). The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.
All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation while all Boussoura samples were direct shipped to ALS Laboratories in Ouagadougou for preparation. Séguéla samples were shipped via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Boussoura and Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.
Qualified Person
Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, being a member of the Australian Institute for Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza President, CEO, and Director Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Notes: 1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N 2. NSI: No Significant Intersect
APPENDIX: Boussoura drill program results
HoleID
Easting1
Northing1
Elevation
EOH Depth
UTM Azimuth
Dip
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Down Hole Width (m)
Est. True Width
Au (ppm)
Hole Type
Area
BSR-21-RD-GAL-052
448342
1108445
400
240.0
59
-54
205.9
209.0
3.1
2.2
1.7
RD
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-055
448122
1108786
394
282.0
36
-57
232.2
237.6
5.4
3.8
17.9
RD
Galgouli
including
235.1
236.0
0.9
0.7
87.4
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-056
448175
1108929
399
255.0
60
-85
183.3
184.3
1.0
0.7
6.3
RD
Galgouli
and
197.1
204.0
6.9
4.9
6.1
Galgouli
including
197.1
198.0
0.9
0.7
32.2
Galgouli
including
201.3
202.0
0.7
0.5
13.6
Galgouli
and
223.4
226.3
3.0
2.1
2.0
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-057
448238
1108713
396
200.0
77
-52
168.2
170.5
2.3
1.6
1.5
RD
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-058
448215
1108673
396
254.0
58
-57
149.0
150.4
1.4
1.0
7.8
RD
Galgouli
including
149.0
149.6
0.6
0.4
17.5
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-059
448214
1108675
396
261.2
65
-72
211.8
213.0
1.3
0.9
9.7
RD
Galgouli
including
211.8
212.4
0.6
0.4
19.2
RD
Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-060
448212
1108574
397
288.5
60
-60
242.6
244.2
1.6
1.1
4.0
DD
Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-061
448032
1108796
392
330.0
61
-58
314.9
315.9
1.0
0.7
22.0
DD
Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-062
447988
1108822
408
372.0
59
-56
354.8
356.5
1.8
1.2
0.6
DD
Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-063
447988
1108820
391
336.0
56
-47
307.1
307.8
0.7
0.5
5.5
DD
Galgouli
and
322.1
326.3
4.2
2.9
0.7
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-064
448133
1108684
394
297.0
45
-53
242.2
247.1
4.9
3.4
0.6
RD
Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-065
448134
1108695
394
303.0
42
-62
253.2
258.0
4.8
3.4
6.6
RD
Galgouli
including
255.7
256.2
0.5
0.3
58.9
Galgouli
and
274.6
275.0
0.4
0.3
22.4
Galgouli
BSR-21-DD-FFR-229
445490
1122947
453
381
65
-55
60.3
62.0
1.7
1.2
1.6
DD
Fofora VC3
and
101.1
106.8
5.7
4.0
0.5
Fofora VC3
and
134.8
138.9
4.1
2.9
0.9
Fofora VC3
and
142.6
149.0
6.4
4.5
3.0
Fofora VC3
including
144.4
145.5
1.1
0.8
6.9
Fofora VC3
including
148.0
149.0
1.0
0.7
8.2
Fofora VC3
and
159.5
169.5
10.0
7.0
0.8
Fofora VC3
and
285.6
301.0
15.4
10.8
0.5
Fofora VC3
and
329.7
331.3
1.6
1.1
1.4
Fofora VC3
and
365.2
369.8
4.6
3.2
2.1
Fofora VC3
and
372.5
377.0
4.6
3.2
0.7
Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RD-FFR-230
445458
1123036
441
282
65
-55
106.8
116.0
9.2
6.4
0.9
RD
Fofora VC3
including
106.8
107.7
0.9
0.6
5.3
Fofora VC3
and
142.0
148.3
6.3
4.4
0.8
Fofora VC3
and
153.7
156.0
2.3
1.6
1.2
Fofora VC3
and
162.0
168.0
6.0
4.2
0.7
Fofora VC3
and
172.8
173.6
0.8
0.6
1.1
Fofora VC3
and
222.8
225.4
2.6
1.8
1.2
Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RC-FFR-233
445537
1120790
390
110
230
-50
16.0
17.0
1.0
0.7
0.8
RC
Fofora VC4
and
46.0
48.0
2.0
1.4
0.5
Fofora VC4
and
60.0
63.0
3.0
2.1
2.3
Fofora VC4
and
93.0
94.0
1.0
0.7
2.4
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-236A
445303
1120880
414
135
230
-50
22.0
24.0
2.0
1.4
10.8
RC
Fofora VC5
including
23.0
24.0
1.0
0.7
20.7
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-238
445395
1120957
411
104
230
-50
45.0
47.0
2.0
1.4
1.0
RC
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-240
445483
1121033
391
108
230
-50
64.0
66.0
2.0
1.4
1.9
RC
Fofora VC4
and
77.0
80.0
3.0
2.1
2.2
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-242
445262
1121132
402
102
230
-50
73.0
78.0
5.0
3.5
2.2
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-243
445311
1121171
401
160
230
-50
139.0
149.0
10.0
7.0
1.1
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-245
445398
1121239
398
102
230
-50
62.0
64.0
2.0
1.4
2.0
RC
Fofora VC4
and
84.0
89.0
5.0
3.5
0.8
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-246
445152
1121842
438
117
260
-50
52.0
54.0
2.0
1.4
1.2
RC
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-247A
446597
1123144
363
120
60
-50
69.0
70.0
1.0
0.7
2.0
RC
Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-248
445331
1122071
429
102
90
-50
77.0
80.0
3.0
2.1
0.5
RC
Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-249A
446649
1123173
361
108
60
-50
1.0
5.0
4.0
2.8
0.6
RC
Fofora Regional
and
11.0
18.0
7.0
4.9
1.1
Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-250
446702
1123201
360
102
60
-50
98.0
102.0
4.0
2.8
0.4
RC
Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-257
446522
1123593
383
102
270
-50
64.0
68.0
4.0
2.8
1.3
RC
Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-259
444643
1123275
412
100
245
-50
35.0
41.0
6.0
4.2
6.5
RC
Fofora VC4
including
36.0
38.0
2.0
1.4
16.6
Fofora VC4
and
82.0
88.0
6.0
4.2
0.4
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-260
444684
1123300
413
108
245
-50
61.0
63.0
2.0
1.4
1.2
RC
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-261
445229
1122076
430
106
270
-50
32.0
37.0
5.0
3.5
0.7
RC
Fofora VC4
and
88.0
92.0
4.0
2.8
1.2
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-262
445208
1122109
432
117
270
-50
1.0
6.0
5.0
3.5
0.4
RC
Fofora VC4
and
18.0
23.0
5.0
3.5
0.4
Fofora VC4
and
45.0
51.0
6.0
4.2
0.9
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-263
445235
1122111
429
102
270
-50
50.0
53.0
3.0
2.1
0.6
RC
Fofora VC4
and
93.0
97.0
4.0
2.8
0.7
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-264
445254
1122032
431
120
270
-50
94.0
100.0
6.0
4.2
5.2
RC
Fofora VC4
including
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.7
19.9
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-265A
445233
1122032
428
105
270
-50
52.0
57.0
5.0
3.5
0.6
RC
Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-266
446652
1122917
366
72
50
-55
31.0
39.0
8.0
5.6
0.7
RC
Fofora Main
and
58.0
60.0
2.0
1.4
2.2
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-267
446557
1122766
370
180
50
-55
142.0
152.0
10.0
7.0
2.0
RC
Fofora Main
149.0
150.0
1.0
0.7
12.4
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-268
446562
1122836
379
150
50
-55
69.0
72.0
3.0
2.1
2.7
RC
Fofora Main
including
70.0
71.0
1.0
0.7
6.5
Fofora Main
and
76.0
79.0
3.0
2.1
0.5
Fofora Main
and
110.0
113.0
3.0
2.1
4.8
Fofora Main
including
110.0
111.0
1.0
0.7
8.7
Fofora Main
and
119.0
125.0
6.0
4.2
3.5
Fofora Main
including
124.0
125.0
1.0
0.7
13.0
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-269
446487
1122895
375
122
50
-55
26.0
28.0
2.0
1.4
2.2
RC
Fofora Main
and
88.0
92.0
4.0
2.8
2.5
Fofora Main
including
89.0
90.0
1.0
0.7
8.0
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-270
446512
1122725
367
228
50
-50
28.0
31.0
3.0
2.1
1.5
RC
Fofora Main
and
40.0
67.0
27.0
18.9
1.0
Fofora Main
including
62.0
63.0
1.0
0.7
7.0
Fofora Main
and
141.0
144.0
3.0
2.1
11.4
Fofora Main
including
141.0
142.0
1.0
0.7
30.8
Fofora Main
and
148.0
152.0
4.0
2.8
0.7
Fofora Main
and
181.0
193.0
12.0
8.4
0.5
Fofora Main
and
197.0
207.0
10.0
7.0
1.5
Fofora Main
including
204.0
205.0
1.0
0.7
10.5
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-271
446451
1122862
382
186
50
-55
143.0
148.0
5.0
3.5
1.5
RC
Fofora Main
and
152.0
158.0
6.0
4.2
0.4
Fofora Main
and
165.0
168.0
3.0
2.1
1.6
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-272
446451
1122884
378
180
50
-52
108.0
116.0
8.0
5.6
1.2
RC
Fofora Main
including
115.0
116.0
1.0
0.7
6.0
Fofora Main
and
127.0
131.0
4.0
2.8
6.7
Fofora Main
including
129.0
130.0
1.0
0.7
18.4
Fofora Main
and
136.0
144.0
8.0
5.6
9.9
Fofora Main
including
142.0
144.0
2.0
1.4
34.3
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-273
446628
1122889
369
96
45
-53
36.0
37.0
1.0
0.7
5.0
RC
Fofora Main
and
38.0
40.0
2.0
1.4
4.3
Fofora Main
and
68.0
70.0
2.0
1.4
3.4
Fofora Main
and
86.0
94.0
8.0
5.6
3.8
Fofora Main
including
89.0
91.0
2.0
1.4
11.2
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-274
446587
1122860
359
125
50
-55
25.0
29.0
4.0
2.8
1.3
RC
Fofora Main
and
37.0
40.0
3.0
2.1
8.3
Fofora Main
including
38.0
39.0
1.0
0.7
15.5
Fofora Main
and
76.0
87.0
11.0
7.7
0.7
Fofora Main
and
95.0
102.0
7.0
4.9
5.9
Fofora Main
including
99.0
100.0
1.0
0.7
34.5
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-275
446395
1122950
379
162
90
-50
100.0
102.0
2.0
1.4
3.2
RC
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-277
446501
1122785
383
190
50
-55
63.0
66.0
3.0
2.1
0.9
RC
Fofora Main
and
129.0
132.0
3.0
2.1
2.6
Fofora Main
and
166.0
168.0
2.0
1.4
4.3
Fofora Main
and
185.0
190.0
5.0
3.5
5.2
Fofora Main
including
186.0
188.0
2.0
1.4
9.6
Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-278
445865
1122552
406
42
68
-50
13.0
15.0
2.0
1.4
0.4
Fofora VC2
and
33.0
37.0
4.0
2.8
0.8
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-279
445903
1122445
409
48
68
-50
1.0
13.0
12.0
8.4
1.0
RC
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-281
445782
1122515
429
159
68
-50
33.0
35.0
2.0
1.4
1.3
RC
Fofora VC2
and
45.0
49.0
4.0
2.8
1.2
Fofora VC2
and
112.0
119.0
7.0
4.9
0.3
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-282
445869
1122430
417
96
68
-50
21.0
23.0
2.0
1.4
2.5
RC
Fofora VC2
and
40.0
52.0
12.0
8.4
1.2
Fofora VC2
and
65.0
76.0
11.0
7.7
0.4
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-283
445892
1122381
415
84
68
-50
16.0
24.0
8.0
5.6
0.7
RC
Fofora VC2
and
28.0
41.0
13.0
9.1
0.9
Fofora VC2
and
63.0
67.0
4.0
2.8
1.1
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-284
445951
1122354
401
38
68
-50
29.0
38.0
9.0
6.3
0.5
RC
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-285
445911
1122336
411
93
68
-50
34.0
36.0
2.0
1.4
5.1
RC
Fofora VC2
including
34.0
35.0
1.0
0.7
9.7
Fofora VC2
and
53.0
58.0
5.0
3.5
0.4
Fofora VC2
and
62.0
69.0
7.0
4.9
1.2
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-286
445879
1122322
411
144
68
-50
30.0
35.0
5.0
3.5
0.3
RC
Fofora VC2
and
90.0
111.0
21.0
14.7
0.5
Fofora VC2
and
128.0
132.0
4.0
2.8
1.8
Fofora VC2
and
139.0
144.0
5.0
3.5
1.3
Fofora VC2
including
140.0
141.0
1.0
0.7
5.2
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-287
445937
1122300
402
96
68
-50
25.0
33.0
8.0
5.6
0.6
RC
Fofora VC2
and
36.0
37.0
1.0
0.7
2.3
Fofora VC2
and
40.0
57.0
17.0
11.9
0.5
Fofora VC2
and
64.0
70.0
6.0
4.2
0.6
Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-289
445207
1120402
396
142
250
-50
60.0
62.0
2.0
1.4
1.1
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-292
445054
1120566
400
75
250
-50
49.0
51.0
2.0
1.4
1.4
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-293
445142
1120594
390
153
250
-50
118.0
119.0
1.0
0.7
9.9
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-295
445160
1120297
376
72
250
-50
28.0
29.0
1.0
0.7
1.4
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-296
445240
1120319
394
132
250
-50
88.0
90.0
2.0
1.4
1.1
RC
Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-069
445841
1111172
437
114.0
90
-50
73.0
75.0
2.0
1.4
3.4
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-070
445840
1111257
429
108.0
90
-50
25.0
32.0
7.0
4.9
0.5
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-071
445888
1111257
438
102.0
90
-50
76.0
77.0
1.0
0.7
6.0
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-074
449160
1107488
394
174.0
60
-50
125.0
131.0
6.0
4.2
5.6
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
126.0
127.0
1.0
0.7
20.0
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-076
448540
1107036
390
108.0
80
-50
15.0
16.0
1.0
0.7
1.2
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
48.0
51.0
3.0
2.1
4.7
Galgouli Regional
including
48.0
49.0
1.0
0.7
12.0
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-077
448576
1106986
399
105.0
85
-50
44.0
45.0
1.0
0.7
18.1
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
53.0
55.0
2.0
1.4
7.8
Galgouli Regional
including
53.0
54.0
1.0
0.7
15.3
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-083
449722
1107900
420
120.0
320
-50
22.0
23.0
1.0
0.7
1.9
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
35.0
38.0
3.0
2.1
0.5
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-084
449707
1107837
455
155.0
320
-50
94.0
100.0
6.0
4.2
5.0
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.7
12.0
Galgouli Regional
including
97.0
99.0
2.0
1.4
8.5
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-085
449564
1107794
439
132.0
320
-50
34.0
35.0
1.0
0.7
1.8
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
42.0
43.0
1.0
0.7
0.9
Galgouli Regional
and
70.0
72.0
2.0
1.4
4.7
Galgouli Regional
including
71.0
72.0
1.0
0.7
8.6
Galgouli Regional
and
123.0
124.0
1.0
0.7
2.8
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-086
449607
1107756
440
150.0
320
-50
75.0
78.0
3.0
2.1
4.5
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
75.0
77.0
2.0
1.4
6.4
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-087
449307
1107525
403
81.0
320
-50
2.0
9.0
7.0
4.9
0.3
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-088
449351
1107484
401
156.0
320
-50
139.0
142.0
3.0
2.1
7.2
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
140.0
141.0
1.0
0.7
15.9
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-089
447844
1110061
397
110.0
60
-50
47.0
50.0
3.0
2.1
1.5
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-090
447803
1110042
396
114.0
60
-50
21.0
26.0
5.0
3.5
0.3
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
33.0
38.0
5.0
3.5
0.4
Galgouli Regional
and
56.0
64.0
8.0
5.6
0.7
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-095
447794
1109913
397
120.0
60
-50
9.0
10.0
1.0
0.7
2.8
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-096
449290
1107423
400
156.0
320
-50
100.0
102.0
2.0
1.4
22.2
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
100.0
101.0
1.0
0.7
44.0
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-098
448500
1107003
393
132.0
60
-50
129.0
131.0
2.0
1.4
10.9
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
129.0
130.0
1.0
0.7
21.4
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-099
448566
1106997
398
102.0
60
-50
42.0
45.0
3.0
2.1
5.2
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
42.0
43.0
1.0
0.7
15.0
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-100
448548
1106951
390
130.0
59
-50
78.0
83.0
5.0
3.5
1.6
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-103
448606
1106944
403
78.0
60
-50
72.0
73.0
1.0
0.7
1.7
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-105
449280
1107498
404
102.0
320
-50
38.0
40.0
2.0
1.4
1.1
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
81.0
82.0
1.0
0.7
21.1
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-106
449408
1107510
398
156.0
320
-50
57.0
58.0
1.0
0.7
1.1
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
121.0
122.0
1.0
0.7
1.3
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-107
447875
1110035
404
102.0
320
-50
10.0
15.0
5.0
3.5
1.1
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
62.0
66.0
4.0
2.8
0.6
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-108
447890
1110012
395
114.0
320
-50
53.0
60.0
7.0
4.9
0.5
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
142.0
145.0
3.0
2.1
1.7
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-109
449667
1107788
440
160.0
320
-50
38.0
39.0
1.0
0.7
1.9
Galgouli Regional
and
42.0
47.0
5.0
3.5
5.7
RC
Galgouli Regional
including
43.0
44.0
1.0
0.7
21.2
Galgouli Regional
and
61.0
62.0
1.0
0.7
1.1
Galgouli Regional
and
66.0
71.0
5.0
3.5
7.0
Galgouli Regional
including
66.0
67.0
1.0
0.7
13.5
Galgouli Regional
including
68.0
69.0
1.0
0.7
15.6
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-111
449517
1107752
440
102.0
320
-50
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.7
2.1
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-114
449641
1107708
453
150.0
320
-50
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.7
1.9
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
128.0
130.0
2.0
1.4
1.8
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-116
449742
1107794
446
210.0
320
-50
127.0
138.0
11.0
7.7
0.8
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-121
449264
1107459
393
123.0
320
-50
24.0
26.0
2.0
1.4
1.4
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
78.0
88.0
10.0
7.0
1.0
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-122
449321
1107444
390
150.0
320
-50
51.0
52.0
1.0
0.7
3.4
RC
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-125
446972
1119870
357
102.0
55
-50
15.0
16.0
1.0
0.7
1.3
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
24.0
29.0
5.0
3.5
12.9
Galgouli Regional
including
25.0
26.0
1.0
0.7
60.6
Galgouli Regional
and
57.0
64.0
7.0
4.9
2.5
Galgouli Regional
including
63.0
64.0
1.0
0.7
11.7
Galgouli Regional
and
82.0
88.0
6.0
4.2
0.4
Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-126
447009
1119819
360
104.0
55
-50
18.0
23.0
5.0
3.5
0.5
RC
Galgouli Regional
and
76.0
81.0
5.0
3.5
0.5
Galgouli Regional
Notes: 1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N 2. NSI: No Significant Intersect
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project together with the nature, implementation and timing thereof, the exploration and metallurgical results of such programs; the anticipated timing and results of exploration drilling and assays; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company’s ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; timelines; production at the mines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies affecting our operations or potential future operations; future successful development of our projects; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company’s mining operations including future sales of metals, doré and concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the Company’s ability to achieve its production and cost guidance; capital expenditures at the Company’s operations; estimated brownfields expenditures in 2021; the success of the Company’s exploration activities at its mines and development projects; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2021; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company’s mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company’ business operations and financial condition; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the presence of continuity of and metals at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project at estimated grades; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy, labour, materials and supplies, transport and services; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico and Argentina with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations; government and the Company’s attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company’s operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Figure 1.
Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects
Figure 2.
Koula long section with recent assay results
Figure 3.
Sunbird long section with recent assay results
Figure 4.
Gabbro North long section with recent assay results
Figure 5.
Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)
Figure 6.
Fofora plan view with recent results (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)
Figure 7.
Galgouli plan view with recent results for Galgouli Central and scout drilling (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)