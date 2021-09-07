Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortuna intersects 17.2 g/t Au over 30m at Sunbird Prospect, Séguéla, Cote d'Ivoire and 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4m at Galgouli Prospect, Boussoura, Burkina Faso

09/07/2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce continued high-grade results from recent extension and scout drilling at its projects in Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso in West Africa.

Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa, commented, “The exploration teams at Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire have continued to advance the exploration understanding of key structures and controls on mineralization in both the Sunbird and Galgouli projects with excellent results highlighting the potential for setting up several new targets and extensions to the known deposits at Séguéla and mineralization at Boussoura.” Mr. Weedon continued, “The company is looking forward to the continued growth from both projects as we head into the second half of the year, with Gabbro North and Sunbird emphasising the potential of Séguéla, and the continuing success of scout drilling at Boussoura in expanding the mineralized footprint.”

Séguéla drill highlights1 include:

Sunbird

  • SGDD089:   17.2 g/t Au over 30 meters from 142 meters
  • SGDD087:   2.9 g/t Au over 20 meters from 110 meters
  • SGRC1306: 2.7 g/t Au over 12 meters from 63 meters

Koula

  • SGRD1217:   28.8 g/t Au over 7 meters from 80 meters (Hanging wall lode)
  • SGRD1209:   19.8 g/t Au over 11 meters from 124 meters, including 83.3 g/t Au over 3 meters from 128 meters (Hanging wall lode)
  • SGDD085:   6.1 g/t Au over 18 meters from 246 meters (Central lode)

Gabbro North

  • SGRC1236:   23.0 g/t Au over 4 meters from 109 meters, and 9.2 g/t Au over 5 meters from 117 meters
  • SGRC1239: 2.5 g/t Au over 5 meters from 17 meters

Boussoura drill highlights1 include:

Fofora Scout Drilling

  • FFR259: 6.5 g/t Au over 6 meters from 35 meters (VC4)
  • FFR264: 5.2 g/t Au over 6 meters from 94 meters (VC4)
  • RC125: 12.9 g/t Au over 5 meters from 24 meters and 2.5 g/t Au over 7 meters from 57 meters (VC1)

Fofora Main Drilling

  • FFR272: 6.7 g/t Au over 4 meters from 127 meters and 9.9 g/t Au over 8 meters from 136 meters
  • FFR270: 1.0 g/t Au over 27 meters from 40 meters, 11.4 g/t Au over 3 meters from 141 meters, and 1.5 g/t Au over 10 meters from 197 meters

Galgouli Central

  • GAL055: 17.9 g/t Au over 5.4 meters from 232.2 meters, including 87.4 g/t Au over 0.95 meters from 235.05 meters
  • GAL065: 6.6 g/t Au over 4.8 meters from 253.2 meters, including 58.9 g/t Au over 0.5 meters from 255.65 meters

Galgouli Regional

  • RC096: 22.2 g/t Au over 2 meters from 100 meters
  • RC077: 18.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 44 meters and 7.8g/t Au over 2 meters from 53 meters

Note:

  1. All intervals are down hole lengths which represent approximately 70% true width

Séguéla gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Exploration activities at the Séguéla gold Project (see Figure 1) have continued to advance the high-grade Koula deposit with step-out drilling intersecting a new zone of hanging wall mineralization as well as infilling the extension of the high-grade Koula structure. The combined 7,115-meter, 24-hole Hanging Wall (HW) and Main Zone program, which started in April 2021 is now completed. The significance of the results, including 28.8 g/t gold over 7 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1217) and 19.8 g/t gold over 11 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRD1209 and to Figure 2) and the proximity to the Stage Two Pit Shell are being evaluated. Mineralization remains open at depth on the main Koula structure while the hanging wall mineralization highlights the potential for additional structures at depth.

Depth extension drilling at Sunbird, as part of the recently completed 1,774 meter, 11-hole program which started in May 2021, has extended the mineralized envelope. Results including 17.2 g/t gold over 30 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD089) and 3.2 g/t gold over 28 metres (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGDD088) highlight the depth potential with the deepest drilling less than 200 meters below surface (refer to Figure 3). In addition, Sunbird is demonstrating very similar structural and lithological controls to those identified at the Koula and Ancien deposits. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with more than 1 kilometer of mineralized strike drill tested to date.

Further high-grade results, including 23.0 g/t gold over 4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole SGRC1236), have been returned from the 14-hole, 2,070-meter additional scout drilling program completed in August at Gabbro North (refer to Figure 4), following up from previous high-grade results intersected in the first scout drilling phase in the second quarter of 2021. Drilling only tested the southern zone of known mineralization with mineralization now delineated along a 300-meter strike and where it remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7992d3c-aa22-4cf8-b137-2f4a38e1c4d8

Figure 2. Koula long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73281e74-2a53-4279-a73f-6845e56a3ae7

Figure 3. Sunbird long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6d56f9-58dc-4aab-82d5-61d04ebe0f91

Figure 4. Gabbro North long section with recent assay results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4451b62-2683-42aa-9df2-9bc582b0a0ef

Boussoura, Burkina Faso

Exploration activities at Boussoura where a 47-hole, 5,958-meter program since March 2021 has continued to advance Fofora Main where infill and extension drilling has increased the confidence in the structural controls of mineralization, with several additional high-grade intervals returned, including 9.9 g/t gold over 8 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole FFR272). Scout drilling at the adjacent vein corridors to the west continues to highlight the regional potential, with drilling on vein corridors VC4 and VC5 intersecting extensive zones of alteration and associated quartz veining and mineralization.

Further south at Galgouli, a 12-hole, 3,419-meter program depth extension drilling on the central zone testing the structural controls and concluded in July was successful in identifying extensions to the high-grade shoots at depth with results including 17.9 g/t gold over 5.4 meters (refer to the Appendix, drill hole GAL055). A 32-hole, 4,022-meter scout drilling program was also successful in identifying high-grade mineralization approximately 1 kilometer to the south and south-east of the central Galgouli zone, testing interpreted parallel structures (10.9 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC098) and a possible regional scale cross-structure (22.2 g/t gold over 2 meters; refer to the Appendix, drill hole RC096). A total of 44 holes have been completed for a total of 7,444 meters since April 2021.

Figure 5. Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1410455-0766-40e5-a651-3cf7d13f91da

Figure 6. Fofora plan view with recent results (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61fb735b-2be3-402e-a604-e9c054cc1e11

Figure 7. Galgouli plan view with recent results for Galgouli Central and scout drilling (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf190747-a768-41f4-9298-7b2b5068c91b

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the company’s personnel.

All RC drilling at Séguéla and Boussoura used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.

All DD drill holes at Séguéla and Boussoura were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the relevant project site (Séguéla or Boussoura). The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation while all Boussoura samples were direct shipped to ALS Laboratories in Ouagadougou for preparation. Séguéla samples were shipped via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all Boussoura and Séguéla samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Vice President of Exploration - West Africa for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, being a member of the Australian Institute for Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core.  There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | E: info@fortunasilver.com

APPENDIX: Séguéla drill program results

HoleIDEasting1Northing1ElevationEOH
Depth		UTM
Azimuth		DipDepth
From
(m)		Depth
To
(m)		Down Hole
Width
(m)		Est.
True
Width		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type		Area
SGDD085





742497





895371





418





326.6





108





-622462641812.66.10DDKoula
including25025110.718.90DDKoula
and25225310.710.65DDKoula
and25625710.754.70DDKoula
SGDD092742435895316406351.6108-64NSI    DDKoula
SGDD093742454895362414396.5108-6237438064.22.05DDKoula
SGDD094742283895052384492.5108-62NSI    DDKoula
SGRD1208742459895366447387.5110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1209



742442



895263



437



324.5



108



-62124135117.723.95RCDKoula
including12813132.183.27RCDKoula
including12913010.7156.00RCDKoula
SGRC121074238089523039760.0108-62NSI    RCKoula
SGRD1211

742401

895223

427

396.8

108

-6220421285.64.38RCDKoula
including20820910.713.65RCDKoula
SGRD1212742338895141419453.6108-62NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1213742376895182422390.7108-6219819910.710.90RCDKoula
SGRD1214742394895171396351.5108-62NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1215

742415

895216

427

345.8

108

-621541641072.71RCDKoula
including15715810.715.00RCDKoula
SGRD1216

742479

895300

412

285.5

108

-6224925896.31.61RCDKoula
and28028332.12.66RCDKoula
SGRD1217



742459



895253



437



282.7



108



-62808774.928.78RCDKoula
including838521.456.70RCDKoula
And868710.768.40RCDKoula
SGRD1218

742424

895268

436

351.6

108

-621661761070.85RCDKoula
and312325139.11.18RCDKoula
SGRD1219742357895133419408.6108-62NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1220742319895092416432.5108-6226727142.82.08RCDKoula
SGRD1221742511895234434123.5110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1222742489895241433150.5110-60101553.51.93RCDKoula
SGRD1223742464895197401120.0110-60454610.76.67RCDKoula
SGRD1224742442895205428150.8110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1225742440895154427120.5110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1226742416895164425150.8110-60NSI    RCDKoula
SGRD1227

742501

895291

411

260.0

110

-60444621.43.25RCDKoula
and22222753.51.51RCDKoula
              
SGDD087

742852

893012

516

190.4

270

-6011013020142.93DDSunbird
including11611710.727.60DDSunbird
SGDD088









742939









893390









509









199.3









270









-6011211421.46.86DDSunbird
including11211310.711.50DDSunbird
and1601882819.63.21DDSunbird
including16316410.722.10DDSunbird
and16917010.710.50DDSunbird
and18718810.715.15DDSunbird
SGDD089













742749













893238













482













174.4













90













-60172142.82.78DDSunbird
and142172302117.16DDSunbird
including14214421.426.70DDSunbird
and14614710.732.80DDSunbird
and14814910.712.50DDSunbird
and15415621.452.90DDSunbird
and15716585.624.81DDSunbird
and16616710.778.40DDSunbird
SGDD090

742620

892814

552

225.4

90

-6018919232.12.77DDSunbird
and20721253.51.11DDSunbird
SGRC1302742760892715537133.0270-6011111210.77.58RCSunbird
SGRC1303742790892711549168.0270-60Not assayed abandoned  RCSunbird
SGRC1304742940893437502144.0270-60NSI    RCSunbird
SGRC130574289889366346078.0270-60NSI    RCSunbird
SGRC1306742927893662462120.0270-606375128.42.67RCSunbird
SGRC1307742864892910507108.0270-60NSI    RCSunbird
SGRC1308742823892763552234.0270-60NSI    RCSunbird
              
SGRC1228744610900650507110.090-6012221071.37RCGabbro North
SGRC1229744585900650506160.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1230744560900650505210.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1231744610900550523120.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1232744560900550525210.090-6016316853.51.94RCGabbro North
SGRC123374461090045053798.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC123474458590045053718.090-60Not assayed abandoned  RCGabbro North
SGRC1235744585900450537157.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1236





744560





900450





539





210.0





90





-6010911342.823.03RCGabbro North
including11111210.786.40RCGabbro North
and11712253.59.19RCGabbro North
including11711921.416.33RCGabbro North
SGRC1237744610900350532110.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1238744585900350532162.090-6015615932.11.71RCGabbro North
SGRC1239744560900350533210.090-60172253.52.45RCGabbro North
SGRC1240744450900100505150.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North
SGRC1241744400900100515150.090-60NSI    RCGabbro North

Notes:
1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N
2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

APPENDIX: Boussoura drill program results

HoleIDEasting1Northing1ElevationEOH
Depth		UTM
Azimuth		DipDepth
From
(m)		Depth
To
(m)		Down Hole
Width
(m)		Est.
True
Width		Au
(ppm)		Hole
Type		Area
BSR-21-RD-GAL-0524483421108445400240.059-54205.9209.03.12.21.7RDGalgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-055

448122

1108786

394

282.0

36

-57232.2237.65.43.817.9RDGalgouli
including235.1236.00.90.787.4 Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-056







448175







1108929







399







255.0







60







-85183.3184.31.00.76.3RDGalgouli
and197.1204.06.94.96.1 Galgouli
including197.1198.00.90.732.2 Galgouli
including201.3202.00.70.513.6 Galgouli
and223.4226.33.02.12.0 Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-0574482381108713396200.077-52168.2170.52.31.61.5RDGalgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-058

448215

1108673

396

254.0

58

-57149.0150.41.41.07.8RDGalgouli
including149.0149.60.60.417.5 Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-059

448214

1108675

396

261.2

65

-72211.8213.01.30.99.7RDGalgouli
including211.8212.40.60.419.2RDGalgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-0604482121108574397288.560-60242.6244.21.61.14.0DDGalgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-0614480321108796392330.061-58314.9315.91.00.722.0DDGalgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-0624479881108822408372.059-56354.8356.51.81.20.6DDGalgouli
BSR-21-DD-GAL-063

447988

1108820

391

336.0

56

-47307.1307.80.70.55.5DDGalgouli
and322.1326.34.22.90.7 Galgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-0644481331108684394297.045-53242.2247.14.93.40.6RDGalgouli
BSR-21-RD-GAL-065



448134



1108695



394



303.0



42



-62253.2258.04.83.46.6RDGalgouli
including255.7256.20.50.358.9 Galgouli
and274.6275.00.40.322.4 Galgouli
              
BSR-21-DD-FFR-229



















445490



















1122947



















453



















381



















65



















-5560.362.01.71.21.6DDFofora VC3
and101.1106.85.74.00.5 Fofora VC3
and134.8138.94.12.90.9 Fofora VC3
and142.6149.06.44.53.0 Fofora VC3
including144.4145.51.10.86.9 Fofora VC3
including148.0149.01.00.78.2 Fofora VC3
and159.5169.510.07.00.8 Fofora VC3
and285.6301.015.410.80.5 Fofora VC3
and329.7331.31.61.11.4 Fofora VC3
and365.2369.84.63.22.1 Fofora VC3
and372.5377.04.63.20.7 Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RD-FFR-230











445458











1123036











441











282











65











-55106.8116.09.26.40.9RDFofora VC3
including106.8107.70.90.65.3 Fofora VC3
and142.0148.36.34.40.8 Fofora VC3
and153.7156.02.31.61.2 Fofora VC3
and162.0168.06.04.20.7 Fofora VC3
and172.8173.60.80.61.1 Fofora VC3
and222.8225.42.61.81.2 Fofora VC3
BSR-21-RC-FFR-233





445537





1120790





390





110





230





-5016.017.01.00.70.8RCFofora VC4
and46.048.02.01.40.5 Fofora VC4
and60.063.03.02.12.3 Fofora VC4
and93.094.01.00.72.4 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-236A

445303

1120880

414

135

230

-5022.024.02.01.410.8RCFofora VC5
including23.024.01.00.720.7 Fofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2384453951120957411104230-5045.047.02.01.41.0RCFofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-240

445483

1121033

391

108

230

-5064.066.02.01.41.9RCFofora VC4
and77.080.03.02.12.2 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2424452621121132402102230-5073.078.05.03.52.2RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2434453111121171401160230-50139.0149.010.07.01.1RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-245

445398

1121239

398

102

230

-5062.064.02.01.42.0RCFofora VC4
and84.089.05.03.50.8 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2464451521121842438117260-5052.054.02.01.41.2RCFofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-247A446597112314436312060-5069.070.01.00.72.0RCFofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-248445331112207142910290-5077.080.03.02.10.5RCFofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-249A

446649

1123173

361

108

60

-501.05.04.02.80.6RCFofora Regional
and11.018.07.04.91.1 Fofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-250446702112320136010260-5098.0102.04.02.80.4RCFofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2574465221123593383102270-5064.068.04.02.81.3RCFofora Regional
BSR-21-RC-FFR-259



444643



1123275



412



100



245



-5035.041.06.04.26.5RCFofora VC4
including36.038.02.01.416.6 Fofora VC4
and82.088.06.04.20.4 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2604446841123300413108245-5061.063.02.01.41.2RCFofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-261

445229

1122076

430

106

270

-5032.037.05.03.50.7RCFofora VC4
and88.092.04.02.81.2 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-262



445208



1122109



432



117



270



-501.06.05.03.50.4RCFofora VC4
and18.023.05.03.50.4 Fofora VC4
and45.051.06.04.20.9 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-263

445235

1122111

429

102

270

-5050.053.03.02.10.6RCFofora VC4
and93.097.04.02.80.7 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-264

445254

1122032

431

120

270

-5094.0100.06.04.25.2RCFofora VC4
including95.096.01.00.719.9 Fofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-265A4452331122032428105270-5052.057.05.03.50.6RCFofora VC4
BSR-21-RC-FFR-266

446652

1122917

366

72

50

-5531.039.08.05.60.7RCFofora Main
and58.060.02.01.42.2 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-267

446557

1122766

370

180

50

-55142.0152.010.07.02.0RCFofora Main
 149.0150.01.00.712.4 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-268











446562











1122836











379











150











50











-5569.072.03.02.12.7RCFofora Main
including70.071.01.00.76.5 Fofora Main
and76.079.03.02.10.5 Fofora Main
and110.0113.03.02.14.8 Fofora Main
including110.0111.01.00.78.7 Fofora Main
and119.0125.06.04.23.5 Fofora Main
including124.0125.01.00.713.0 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-269



446487



1122895



375



122



50



-5526.028.02.01.42.2RCFofora Main
and88.092.04.02.82.5 Fofora Main
including89.090.01.00.78.0 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-270















446512















1122725















367















228















50















-5028.031.03.02.11.5RCFofora Main
and40.067.027.018.91.0 Fofora Main
including62.063.01.00.77.0 Fofora Main
and141.0144.03.02.111.4 Fofora Main
including141.0142.01.00.730.8 Fofora Main
and148.0152.04.02.80.7 Fofora Main
and181.0193.012.08.40.5 Fofora Main
and197.0207.010.07.01.5 Fofora Main
including204.0205.01.00.710.5 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-271



446451



1122862



382



186



50



-55143.0148.05.03.51.5RCFofora Main
and152.0158.06.04.20.4 Fofora Main
and165.0168.03.02.11.6 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-272









446451









1122884









378









180









50









-52108.0116.08.05.61.2RCFofora Main
including115.0116.01.00.76.0 Fofora Main
and127.0131.04.02.86.7 Fofora Main
including129.0130.01.00.718.4 Fofora Main
and136.0144.08.05.69.9 Fofora Main
including142.0144.02.01.434.3 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-273







446628







1122889







369







96







45







-5336.037.01.00.75.0RCFofora Main
and38.040.02.01.44.3 Fofora Main
and68.070.02.01.43.4 Fofora Main
and86.094.08.05.63.8 Fofora Main
including89.091.02.01.411.2 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-274









446587









1122860









359









125









50









-5525.029.04.02.81.3RCFofora Main
and37.040.03.02.18.3 Fofora Main
including38.039.01.00.715.5 Fofora Main
and76.087.011.07.70.7 Fofora Main
and95.0102.07.04.95.9 Fofora Main
including99.0100.01.00.734.5 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-275446395112295037916290-50100.0102.02.01.43.2RCFofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-277







446501







1122785







383







190







50







-5563.066.03.02.10.9RCFofora Main
and129.0132.03.02.12.6 Fofora Main
and166.0168.02.01.44.3 Fofora Main
and185.0190.05.03.55.2 Fofora Main
including186.0188.02.01.49.6 Fofora Main
BSR-21-RC-FFR-278

445865

1122552

406

42

68

-5013.015.02.01.40.4 Fofora VC2
and33.037.04.02.80.8 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-27944590311224454094868-501.013.012.08.41.0RCFofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-281



445782



1122515



429



159



68



-5033.035.02.01.41.3RCFofora VC2
and45.049.04.02.81.2 Fofora VC2
and112.0119.07.04.90.3 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-282



445869



1122430



417



96



68



-5021.023.02.01.42.5RCFofora VC2
and40.052.012.08.41.2 Fofora VC2
and65.076.011.07.70.4 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-283



445892



1122381



415



84



68



-5016.024.08.05.60.7RCFofora VC2
and28.041.013.09.10.9 Fofora VC2
and63.067.04.02.81.1 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-28444595111223544013868-5029.038.09.06.30.5RCFofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-285





445911





1122336





411





93





68





-5034.036.02.01.45.1RCFofora VC2
including34.035.01.00.79.7 Fofora VC2
and53.058.05.03.50.4 Fofora VC2
and62.069.07.04.91.2 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-286







445879







1122322







411







144







68







-5030.035.05.03.50.3RCFofora VC2
and90.0111.021.014.70.5 Fofora VC2
and128.0132.04.02.81.8 Fofora VC2
and139.0144.05.03.51.3 Fofora VC2
including140.0141.01.00.75.2 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-287





445937





1122300





402





96





68





-5025.033.08.05.60.6RCFofora VC2
and36.037.01.00.72.3 Fofora VC2
and40.057.017.011.90.5 Fofora VC2
and64.070.06.04.20.6 Fofora VC2
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2894452071120402396142250-5060.062.02.01.41.1RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-292445054112056640075250-5049.051.02.01.41.4RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2934451421120594390153250-50118.0119.01.00.79.9RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-295445160112029737672250-5028.029.01.00.71.4RCFofora VC5
BSR-21-RC-FFR-2964452401120319394132250-5088.090.02.01.41.1RCFofora VC5
              
BSR-21-RC-0694458411111172437114.090-5073.075.02.01.43.4RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-0704458401111257429108.090-5025.032.07.04.90.5RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-0714458881111257438102.090-5076.077.01.00.76.0RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-074

449160

1107488

394

174.0

60

-50125.0131.06.04.25.6RCGalgouli Regional
including126.0127.01.00.720.0RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-076



448540



1107036



390



108.0



80



-5015.016.01.00.71.2RCGalgouli Regional
and48.051.03.02.14.7 Galgouli Regional
including48.049.01.00.712.0 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-077



448576



1106986



399



105.0



85



-5044.045.01.00.718.1RCGalgouli Regional
and53.055.02.01.47.8 Galgouli Regional
including53.054.01.00.715.3 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-083

449722

1107900

420

120.0

320

-5022.023.01.00.71.9RCGalgouli Regional
and35.038.03.02.10.5 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-084



449707



1107837



455



155.0



320



-5094.0100.06.04.25.0RCGalgouli Regional
including95.096.01.00.712.0 Galgouli Regional
including97.099.02.01.48.5 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-085







449564







1107794







439







132.0







320







-5034.035.01.00.71.8RCGalgouli Regional
and42.043.01.00.70.9 Galgouli Regional
and70.072.02.01.44.7 Galgouli Regional
including71.072.01.00.78.6 Galgouli Regional
and123.0124.01.00.72.8 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-086

449607

1107756

440

150.0

320

-5075.078.03.02.14.5RCGalgouli Regional
including75.077.02.01.46.4 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-087449307110752540381.0320-502.09.07.04.90.3RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-088

449351

1107484

401

156.0

320

-50139.0142.03.02.17.2RCGalgouli Regional
including140.0141.01.00.715.9RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-0894478441110061397110.060-5047.050.03.02.11.5RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-090



447803



1110042



396



114.0



60



-5021.026.05.03.50.3RCGalgouli Regional
and33.038.05.03.50.4 Galgouli Regional
and56.064.08.05.60.7 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-0954477941109913397120.060-509.010.01.00.72.8RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-096

449290

1107423

400

156.0

320

-50100.0102.02.01.422.2RCGalgouli Regional
and100.0101.01.00.744.0 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-098

448500

1107003

393

132.0

60

-50129.0131.02.01.410.9RCGalgouli Regional
including129.0130.01.00.721.4 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-099

448566

1106997

398

102.0

60

-5042.045.03.02.15.2RCGalgouli Regional
including42.043.01.00.715.0 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-1004485481106951390130.059-5078.083.05.03.51.6RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-103448606110694440378.060-5072.073.01.00.71.7RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-105

449280

1107498

404

102.0

320

-5038.040.02.01.41.1RCGalgouli Regional
and81.082.01.00.721.1 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-106

449408

1107510

398

156.0

320

-5057.058.01.00.71.1RCGalgouli Regional
and121.0122.01.00.71.3 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-107

447875

1110035

404

102.0

320

-5010.015.05.03.51.1RCGalgouli Regional
and62.066.04.02.80.6 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-108

447890

1110012

395

114.0

320

-5053.060.07.04.90.5RCGalgouli Regional
and142.0145.03.02.11.7RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-109











449667











1107788











440











160.0











320











-5038.039.01.00.71.9 Galgouli Regional
and42.047.05.03.55.7RCGalgouli Regional
including43.044.01.00.721.2 Galgouli Regional
and61.062.01.00.71.1 Galgouli Regional
and66.071.05.03.57.0 Galgouli Regional
including66.067.01.00.713.5 Galgouli Regional
including68.069.01.00.715.6 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-1114495171107752440102.0320-5095.096.01.00.72.1RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-114

449641

1107708

453

150.0

320

-50113.0114.01.00.71.9RCGalgouli Regional
and128.0130.02.01.41.8 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-1164497421107794446210.0320-50127.0138.011.07.70.8RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-121

449264

1107459

393

123.0

320

-5024.026.02.01.41.4RCGalgouli Regional
and78.088.010.07.01.0 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-1224493211107444390150.0320-5051.052.01.00.73.4RCGalgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-125









446972









1119870









357









102.0









55









-5015.016.01.00.71.3RCGalgouli Regional
and24.029.05.03.512.9 Galgouli Regional
including25.026.01.00.760.6 Galgouli Regional
and57.064.07.04.92.5 Galgouli Regional
including63.064.01.00.711.7 Galgouli Regional
and82.088.06.04.20.4 Galgouli Regional
BSR-21-RC-126

447009

1119819

360

104.0

55

-5018.023.05.03.50.5RCGalgouli Regional
and76.081.05.03.50.5 Galgouli Regional

Notes:
1. UTM coordinate system WGS84 29N
2. NSI: No Significant Intersect

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated exploration and other development programs at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project together with the nature, implementation and timing thereof, the exploration and metallurgical results of such programs; the anticipated timing and results of exploration drilling and assays; the proposed timeline and benefits of further drilling; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company’s ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves; timelines; production at the mines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies affecting our operations or potential future operations; future successful development of our projects; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company’s mining operations including future sales of metals, doré and concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the Company’s ability to achieve its production and cost guidance; capital expenditures at the Company’s operations; estimated brownfields expenditures in 2021; the success of the Company’s exploration activities at its mines and development projects; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2021; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s mining operations and construction activities; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 which may include: changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the countries in which the Company operates, the ability to operate as a result of government imposed restrictions, including restrictions on travel, the transportation of concentrates and doré, access to refineries, the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in the countries in which we operate; the duration of any suspension of operations at the Company’s mines as a result of COVID-19 which may affect production and the Company’ business operations and financial condition; changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; fluctuations in currencies and exchange rates; the imposition of capital control in countries in which the Company operates; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the presence of continuity of and metals at the Séguéla Project and the Boussoura Project at estimated grades; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy, labour, materials and supplies, transport and services; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition, and the risks relating to a global pandemic, which unless contained could cause a slowdown in global economic growth; government mandates in Peru, Mexico and Argentina with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations; government and the Company’s attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company’s operations, including transportation of personnel to and from site, contractor and supplier availability and the ability to sell or deliver concentrate and doré; the expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Primary Logo

Figure 1.

Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects
Figure 2.

Koula long section with recent assay results
Figure 3.

Sunbird long section with recent assay results
Figure 4.

Gabbro North long section with recent assay results
Figure 5.

Boussoura Project location on Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso (Roxgold August 2021)
Figure 6.

Fofora plan view with recent results (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)
Figure 7.

Galgouli plan view with recent results for Galgouli Central and scout drilling (All grades represent grams per tonne gold)

© GlobeNewswire 2021
