    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
4.990 CAD   -1.96%
02:01aFortuna to attend 121 Mining Investment London Conference
GL
02:00aFortuna to attend 121 Mining Investment London Conference
AQ
04/18National Bank of Canada Lists Top Company Picks In Precious Metals Space
MT
Fortuna to attend 121 Mining Investment London Conference

04/24/2023 | 02:01am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 121 Mining Investment London Conference, which is being held at etc.venues 133 Houndsditch in London, UK, from May 9 to 10, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be attending the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

About 121 Mining Investment London

The 121 Mining Investment London Conference will feature 135 mining companies and over 500 investors attending. Participation is limited to investment professionals and mining executives, featuring two days of 1-on-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

Carlos Baca
Director of Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 701 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 65,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 070 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 4,52 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-1.96%1 070
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.34%152 530
RIO TINTO PLC-11.50%108 616
GLENCORE PLC-11.13%76 251
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 344
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.85%39 002
