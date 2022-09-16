Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 18th to September 21st, 2022.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Monday, September 19th at 11:20 a.m. MDT.

About Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas is the world´s oldest and largest gathering of precious commodity equities and their investors. Presented every year since 1989, the Gold Forum showcases seven-eighths of the world’s publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. The invitation-only 34th Annual Gold Forum is attended by the world’s leading specialist precious metal investors as well as generalist institutional investors, private equity, and hedge funds. Buy- and sell-side analysts from around the world make up the balance of the participants.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

