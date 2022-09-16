Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
3.090 CAD   -2.83%
05:01aFortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado
GL
05:00aFortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado
AQ
09/15Fortuna Silver Says Seguela Construction on Track and on Budget; National Bank Notes Project Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado

09/16/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 18th to September 21st, 2022.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Monday, September 19th at 11:20 a.m. MDT.

About Gold Forum Americas

Gold Forum Americas is the world´s oldest and largest gathering of precious commodity equities and their investors. Presented every year since 1989, the Gold Forum showcases seven-eighths of the world’s publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. The invitation-only 34th Annual Gold Forum is attended by the world’s leading specialist precious metal investors as well as generalist institutional investors, private equity, and hedge funds. Buy- and sell-side analysts from around the world make up the balance of the participants.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter: @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn: fortunasilvermines 


All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
05:01aFortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colo..
GL
05:00aFortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2022 conference in Colorado Springs, Colo..
AQ
09/15Fortuna Silver Says Seguela Construction on Track and on Budget; National Bank Notes Pr..
MT
09/15Fortuna Silver Mines Says Seguela Gold Project Construction in Cote d'Ivoire on Track a..
MT
09/15FORTUNA SILVER MINES BRIEF : Provided Construction Update at iIs Seguela gold Project in C..
MT
09/15Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire
GL
09/15Fortuna provides construction update at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d´Ivoire
AQ
09/12Fortuna Silver Gains Over 3% as Extends Mineralization at Sunbird, Finds New Prospects ..
MT
09/12Fortuna Silver Extends Mineralization at Sunbird, Finds New Prospects at Seguela, Cote ..
MT
09/12FORTUNA SILVER MINES BRIEF : Says Extended Gold Mineralization at Sunbird and Identifies N..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 681 M - -
Net income 2022 48,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Average target price 3,80 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-35.63%682
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.05%131 818
RIO TINTO PLC-2.49%92 018
GLENCORE PLC33.88%74 439
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)66.88%42 909
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.65%39 281