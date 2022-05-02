Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.490 CAD   -1.54%
05:01aFortuna to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2022
GL
05:00aFortuna to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2022
AQ
04/28FORTUNA SILVER MINES : announces share repurchase program - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2022

05/02/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America and Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 798106

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 45424

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, May 26, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com


All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
05:01aFortuna to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022; Conference cal..
GL
05:00aFortuna to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022; Conference cal..
AQ
04/28FORTUNA SILVER MINES : announces share repurchase program - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 14,608,820 shares, representi..
CI
04/28Fortuna Silver Mines Up More Than 4% In US Pre-Mkt As Details Share Repurchase Program
MT
04/28Fortuna Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
04/28Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/11FORTUNA SILVER MINES : reports production of 103,098 gold equivalent ounces for the first ..
PU
04/11Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reiterates Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/11Fortuna Silver Mines Details Q1 Production
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 687 M - -
Net income 2022 93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 024 M 1 024 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,50 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-9.11%1 024
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272