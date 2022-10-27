Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
3.980 CAD    0.00%
05:00aFortuna to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 9, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022
AQ
10/15Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation
PU
10/07Fortuna Silver Mines Kept at Outperform by BMO Capital Following Q3 Production Data; Price Target Reiterated at C$5.25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortuna to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 9, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO; Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/46956 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Entry code: 722669

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay Passcode: 46956

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, November 24, 2022. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, November 10, 2023. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d’Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter: @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn: fortunasilvermines


All news about FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
05:00aFortuna to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 9, 2022; Conference..
AQ
10/15Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation
PU
10/07Fortuna Silver Mines Kept at Outperform by BMO Capital Following Q3 Production Data; Pr..
MT
10/06TSX falls as financials, consumer stocks slide; U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
10/06Fortuna Silver Mines Jumps Near 8% as Books Higher Q3 Gold, Silver Production Year Over..
MT
10/06Fortuna Silver Mines : Corporate Presentation
PU
10/06Fortuna Silver Mines Books Higher Q3 Gold, Silver Production Year Over Year
MT
10/06Fortuna Silver Mines Brief: Reported Production of 101,840 go..
MT
10/06Fortuna Silver Mines Reports Rise in Q3 Gold Equivalent Production From Americas, West ..
MT
10/06Fortuna reports production of 101,840 gold equivalent ounces for the third quarter of 2..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 678 M - -
Net income 2022 44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 856 M 856 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Average target price 3,69 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.-19.43%856
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.45%127 032
RIO TINTO PLC-1.00%92 352
GLENCORE PLC37.59%76 732
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)107.13%53 238
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.07%39 063