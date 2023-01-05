TSX falls as miners, tech stocks decline

(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
*
Shopify falls on Jefferies downgrade
*
Fortuna Silver plops to TSX bottom
*
U.S employment data spark rate hike worries
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-inclined index fell
on Thursday with gold miners and tech stocks leading declines,
while data suggesting tight labor conditions in the United
States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates
higher for longer.
At 10:31 a.m. ET (1531 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.81 points, or
0.55%, at 19,482.02. The index fell for the first time in three
days.
The U.S benchmark S&P 500 opened lower after private
employment rose more than expected, stirring concerns on the
Fed's rate hike trajectory.
"Once again, the Fed is doing what they can to keep markets
from moving higher and that is obviously spilling over into our
markets," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan
Small Financial Group
Adding to the cautionary sentiment, gold miners
fell 1.9%, tracking a fall in spot gold prices, dented by
a strengthening dollar.
The TSX ended 2022 lower as hawkish central banks strived to
rein in wayward inflation by raising rates. Two days into the
New Year, fresh economic data shows that inflation is still
being sticky raising fears that central banks would keep
increasing rates.
"The scenes starting this year are no different. The Fed is
controlling the market, whatever they say is having a huge
effect and that is not going to change until the Fed announces
some sort of pause."
Also among losers was the information technology sector
, which dropped 2.1%, bogged down by a 3.8% decline in
Shopify Inc after Jefferies downgraded the ecommerce
firm to "hold" from "buy".
Meanwhile, Canada posted a trade deficit of C$41 million
($30.32 million) in November, driven by lower exports of energy
products.
Among stocks, Fortuna Silver Mines tanked 9.1%
after it decided to re-asses the extension of San Jose Mine
Environmental Impact Authorisation.
(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M CHerian in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)