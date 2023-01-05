Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FVI   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:26 2023-01-05 am EST
4.700 CAD   -10.98%
11:37aFortuna Silver Mines Down 10% as Mexico Challenges Environmental Approvals for its San Jose Mine
MT
11:28aFortuna Silver Mines Kept at Sector Perform by National Bank as San Jose Regulatory Trouble Continues; Price Target C$5.25
MT
11:09aTSX falls as miners, tech stocks decline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX falls as miners, tech stocks decline

01/05/2023 | 11:09am EST
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)

*

Shopify falls on Jefferies downgrade

*

Fortuna Silver plops to TSX bottom

*

U.S employment data spark rate hike worries

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-inclined index fell on Thursday with gold miners and tech stocks leading declines, while data suggesting tight labor conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.

At 10:31 a.m. ET (1531 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.81 points, or 0.55%, at 19,482.02. The index fell for the first time in three days.

The U.S benchmark S&P 500 opened lower after private employment rose more than expected, stirring concerns on the Fed's rate hike trajectory.

"Once again, the Fed is doing what they can to keep markets from moving higher and that is obviously spilling over into our markets," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group

Adding to the cautionary sentiment, gold miners fell 1.9%, tracking a fall in spot gold prices, dented by a strengthening dollar.

The TSX ended 2022 lower as hawkish central banks strived to rein in wayward inflation by raising rates. Two days into the New Year, fresh economic data shows that inflation is still being sticky raising fears that central banks would keep increasing rates.

"The scenes starting this year are no different. The Fed is controlling the market, whatever they say is having a huge effect and that is not going to change until the Fed announces some sort of pause."

Also among losers was the information technology sector , which dropped 2.1%, bogged down by a 3.8% decline in Shopify Inc after Jefferies downgraded the ecommerce firm to "hold" from "buy".

Meanwhile, Canada posted a trade deficit of C$41 million ($30.32 million) in November, driven by lower exports of energy products.

Among stocks, Fortuna Silver Mines tanked 9.1% after it decided to re-asses the extension of San Jose Mine Environmental Impact Authorisation. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M CHerian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.29% 0.67406 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.42% 1.18868 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.80% 0.7356 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.75% 1.05239 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. -10.80% 4.7 Delayed Quote.3.73%
GOLD -1.40% 1829.06 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012115 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.02% 0.62222 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.24% 1068.93 Real-time Quote.0.96%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.75% 19435.44 Delayed Quote.1.05%
SHOPIFY INC. -4.02% 36.0309 Delayed Quote.8.15%
SILVER -2.64% 23.152 Delayed Quote.0.08%
SILVER MINES LIMITED 0.00% 0.205 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 678 M - -
Net income 2022 28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 232
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 4,29 $
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant Vice President-Operations
Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Chief Financial Officer
David Charles Laing Independent Chairman
Eric N. Chapman Vice President-Technical Services
Linda Desaulniers Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.3.73%1 134
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.90%159 595
RIO TINTO PLC0.81%117 628
GLENCORE PLC-8.29%77 730
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.75%46 468
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.34%45 037