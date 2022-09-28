Advanced search
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-28 pm EDT
56.48 USD   +4.34%
04:13pFortune Brands Home & Security Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.28 a Share, Payable Dec. 14 to Shareholders as of Nov. 25
MT
04:07pFortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/15Insider Sell: Fortune Brands Home & Security
MT
Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/28/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2022.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 192 M - -
Net income 2022 820 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 7 000 M 7 000 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheri Dunmore Phyfer Group President & Senior Vice President
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-49.57%7 000
ASSA ABLOY AB-24.98%20 225
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-39.89%18 467
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED10.64%14 157
MASCO CORPORATION-34.65%10 349
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.48%9 999