  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-13 pm EST
63.22 USD   +2.12%
04:07pFortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/09Fortune Brands Home & Security : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Employee Benefits Plan - Form 8-K
PU
12/09Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/13/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) announced that on December 12, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) of $0.23 per common share. The Fortune Brands Innovations dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to Fortune Brands Innovations stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2023.

As previously announced, the Company is changing its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. and its ticker symbol to FBIN, effective December 15, 2022. The new name better reflects the Company’s evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. The Fortune Brands Innovations dividend announced today will be the first dividend paid out under the Company’s new name, underscoring that Fortune Brands Innovations remains committed to creating shareholder value.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 033 M - -
Net income 2022 765 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 7 939 M 7 939 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 61,91 $
Average target price 73,93 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheri Dunmore Phyfer Group President & Senior Vice President
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-43.56%7 939
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-25.46%25 472
ASSA ABLOY AB-14.45%25 406
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.08%12 993
MASCO CORPORATION-29.28%11 200
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-22.58%9 969