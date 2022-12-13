Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) announced that on December 12, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) of $0.23 per common share. The Fortune Brands Innovations dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to Fortune Brands Innovations stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2023.

As previously announced, the Company is changing its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. and its ticker symbol to FBIN, effective December 15, 2022. The new name better reflects the Company’s evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. The Fortune Brands Innovations dividend announced today will be the first dividend paid out under the Company’s new name, underscoring that Fortune Brands Innovations remains committed to creating shareholder value.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Water Innovations, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands includes Moen and the House of Rohl within Water Innovations; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from MANTRA, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

