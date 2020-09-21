Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.    FBHS

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Brands Home & Security : Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization and Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of shares of the Company’s common stock over the next two years on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The purchases, if made, will occur from time to time depending on market conditions.

Additionally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2020.

“The new share repurchase authorization and dividend demonstrate our commitment to long-term value creation, even amidst a challenging environment. Additionally, they signal the board’s confidence in our ability to continue executing our business strategies in an uncertain landscape,” said Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, Fortune Brands. “As we continue to protect the health and safety of our associates, we are managing our balance sheet to provide financial flexibility to capture future growth.”

The newly announced share repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock. This authorization is in effect until September 21, 2022 and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets, and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Doors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is a Fortune 500 Company and part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com. To learn more about how Fortune Brands is embracing and accelerating its environmental, social and governance duties, please visit our ESG section and report at www.FBHS.com/global-citizenship.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” regarding business strategies, market potential, future financial performance, the potential of our brands, and other matters. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “positioned,” “expects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “look to,” “outlook,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations, or could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and employees and the other factors discussed in our securities filings, including in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, both filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Source: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
04:08pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Authori..
BU
08/27FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 2020 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial I..
PU
07/29FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/29FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Reports Strong 2Q Results Amid COVID-19 Environ..
BU
07/14FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/13FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Elects Amit Banati to Board of Directors
BU
07/13FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/08FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Anno..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 799 M - -
Net income 2020 516 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 11 649 M 11 649 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 82,00 $
Last Close Price 84,32 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Klein Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.29.05%11 649
ASSA ABLOY AB-1.37%27 393
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.63%23 438
MASCO CORPORATION20.21%15 088
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY38.70%8 935
TOTO LTD.3.45%7 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group