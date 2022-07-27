Fortune Brands Home & Security : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change WATER INNOVATIONS Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 161.6 $ 169.0 $ (7.4) (4) Restructuring charges (b) (0.9) - (0.9) NM Other (charges)/gains (b) Cost of products sold - 0.1 (0.1) (100) Selling, general and administrative expenses - (0.2) 0.2 (100) Operating income (GAAP) $ 160.7 $ 168.9 $ (8.2) (5) OUTDOORS & SECURITY Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 93.2 $ 78.5 $ 14.7 19 Restructuring charges (b) (0.1) - (0.1) NM Other (charges)/gains (b) Selling, general and administrative expenses (0.6) - (0.6) NM Operating income (GAAP) $ 92.5 $ 78.5 $ 14.0 18 CABINETS Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 98.5 $ 76.9 $ 21.6 28 Restructuring charges (b) (1.3) (0.3) (1.0) 333 Other (charges)/gains (b) Cost of products sold (2.2) (2.1) (0.1) 5 Selling, general and administrative expenses (0.2) (0.1) (0.1) 100 Asset impairment charge (f) (26.0) - (26.0) NM Operating income (GAAP) $ 68.8 $ 74.4 $ (5.6) (8) CORPORATE General and administrative expense before charges/gains $ (33.5) $ (26.9) $ (6.6) 25 Other (charges)/gains (b) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4.4) - (4.4) NM Corporate expense (GAAP) $ (37.9) $ (26.9) $ (11.0) 41 TOTAL COMPANY Operating income before charges/gains (a) $ 319.8 $ 297.5 $ 22.3 7 Restructuring charges (b) (2.3) (0.3) (2.0) 667 Other (charges)/gains (b) Cost of products sold (2.2) (2.0) (0.2) 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses (5.2) (0.3) (4.9) 1,633 Asset impairment charge (f) (26.0) - (26.0) NM Operating income (GAAP) $ 284.1 $ 294.9 $ (10.8) (4) (a) (b) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, Three Months Ended, June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Change WATER INNOVATIONS Before charges/gains operating margin 24.9% 24.3% 60 bps 24.9% 23.3% 160 bps Restructuring & other (charges)/gains (0.2%) - (0.2%) (0.1%) Operating margin 24.7% 24.3% 40 bps 24.7% 23.2% 150 bps OUTDOORS & SECURITY Before charges/gains operating margin 15.4% 14.7% 70 bps 15.4% 11.2% 420 bps Restructuring & other (charges)/gains (0.1%) - (0.1%) 0.9% Operating margin 15.3% 14.7% 60 bps 15.3% 12.1% 320 bps CABINETS Before charges/gains operating margin 11.5% 10.9% 60 bps 11.5% 9.5% 200 bps Restructuring & other (charges)/gains (0.4%) (0.4%) (0.4%) - Asset impairment charge (3.1%) - (3.1%) - Operating margin 8.0% 10.5% (250) bps 8.0% 9.5% (150) bps TOTAL COMPANY Before charges/gains operating margin 15.1% 15.4% (30) bps 15.1% 13.0% 210 bps Restructuring & other (charges)/gains (0.4%) (0.2%) (0.4%) 0.2% Asset impairment charge (1.2%) - (1.2%) - Operating margin 13.5% 15.2% (170) bps 13.5% 13.2% 30 bps Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION For the three months ended June 30, 2022, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $9.7 million ($7.3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges of $26.0 million ($19.6 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share). For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $2.6 million ($1.9 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and a tax expense of $0.2 million. Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Earnings per common share - Diluted Diluted EPS before charges/gains (c) $ 1.67 $ 1.56 7 Restructuring and other (charges)/gains (0.06) (0.01) 500 Asset impairment charge (f) (0.15) - NM Tax items - - - Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 1.55 (6) (c) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO As of June 30, 2022 Long-term debt ** $ 3,357.9 Total debt 3,357.9 Less: Cash and cash equivalents ** 360.6 Net debt (1) $ 2,997.3 For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (d) $ 1,319.5 Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2) 2.3 ** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022. Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months December 31, June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2022 EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (d) $ 655.0 $ 664.5 $ 1,319.5 Depreciation*** $ (62.3) $ (61.5) $ (123.8) Amortization of intangible assets (31.5) (32.1) (63.6) Restructuring and other (charges)/gains (12.1) (5.9) (18.0) Interest expense (41.8) (52.3) (94.1) Asset impairment charge (f) - (26.0) (26.0) Defined benefit plan actuarial losses (0.9) - (0.9) Income taxes (129.0) (113.8) (242.8) Net income (GAAP) $ 377.4 $ 372.9 $ 750.3 Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($0.2) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and ($0.1) million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains. (d) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page