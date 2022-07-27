Fortune Brands Home & Security : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
$
Change
% Change
WATER INNOVATIONS
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
$
161.6
$
169.0
$
(7.4)
(4)
Restructuring charges (b)
(0.9)
-
(0.9)
NM
Other (charges)/gains (b)
Cost of products sold
-
0.1
(0.1)
(100)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-
(0.2)
0.2
(100)
Operating income (GAAP)
$
160.7
$
168.9
$
(8.2)
(5)
OUTDOORS & SECURITY
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
$
93.2
$
78.5
$
14.7
19
Restructuring charges (b)
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
NM
Other (charges)/gains (b)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(0.6)
-
(0.6)
NM
Operating income (GAAP)
$
92.5
$
78.5
$
14.0
18
CABINETS
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
$
98.5
$
76.9
$
21.6
28
Restructuring charges (b)
(1.3)
(0.3)
(1.0)
333
Other (charges)/gains (b)
Cost of products sold
(2.2)
(2.1)
(0.1)
5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.1)
100
Asset impairment charge (f)
(26.0)
-
(26.0)
NM
Operating income (GAAP)
$
68.8
$
74.4
$
(5.6)
(8)
CORPORATE
General and administrative expense before charges/gains
$
(33.5)
$
(26.9)
$
(6.6)
25
Other (charges)/gains (b)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(4.4)
-
(4.4)
NM
Corporate expense (GAAP)
$
(37.9)
$
(26.9)
$
(11.0)
41
TOTAL COMPANY
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
$
319.8
$
297.5
$
22.3
7
Restructuring charges (b)
(2.3)
(0.3)
(2.0)
667
Other (charges)/gains (b)
Cost of products sold
(2.2)
(2.0)
(0.2)
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(5.2)
(0.3)
(4.9)
1,633
Asset impairment charge (f)
(26.0)
-
(26.0)
NM
Operating income (GAAP)
$
284.1
$
294.9
$
(10.8)
(4)
(a) (b) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Three Months Ended,
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Change
WATER INNOVATIONS
Before charges/gains operating margin
24.9%
24.3%
60 bps
24.9%
23.3%
160 bps
Restructuring & other (charges)/gains
(0.2%)
-
(0.2%)
(0.1%)
Operating margin
24.7%
24.3%
40 bps
24.7%
23.2%
150 bps
OUTDOORS & SECURITY
Before charges/gains operating margin
15.4%
14.7%
70 bps
15.4%
11.2%
420 bps
Restructuring & other (charges)/gains
(0.1%)
-
(0.1%)
0.9%
Operating margin
15.3%
14.7%
60 bps
15.3%
12.1%
320 bps
CABINETS
Before charges/gains operating margin
11.5%
10.9%
60 bps
11.5%
9.5%
200 bps
Restructuring & other (charges)/gains
(0.4%)
(0.4%)
(0.4%)
-
Asset impairment charge
(3.1%)
-
(3.1%)
-
Operating margin
8.0%
10.5%
(250) bps
8.0%
9.5%
(150) bps
TOTAL COMPANY
Before charges/gains operating margin
15.1%
15.4%
(30) bps
15.1%
13.0%
210 bps
Restructuring & other (charges)/gains
(0.4%)
(0.2%)
(0.4%)
0.2%
Asset impairment charge
(1.2%)
-
(1.2%)
-
Operating margin
13.5%
15.2%
(170) bps
13.5%
13.2%
30 bps
Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $9.7 million ($7.3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges of $26.0 million ($19.6 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share).
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $2.6 million ($1.9 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and a tax expense of $0.2 million.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Earnings per common share - Diluted
Diluted EPS before charges/gains (c)
$
1.67
$
1.56
7
Restructuring and other (charges)/gains
(0.06)
(0.01)
500
Asset impairment charge (f)
(0.15)
-
NM
Tax items
-
-
-
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$
1.46
$
1.55
(6)
(c) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
(In millions) (Unaudited)
CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO
As of June 30, 2022
Long-term debt **
$
3,357.9
Total debt
3,357.9
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents **
360.6
Net debt (1)
$
2,997.3
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022
EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (d)
$
1,319.5
Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2)
2.3
** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022.
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months
December 31,
June 30,
Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2022
EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (d)
$
655.0
$
664.5
$
1,319.5
Depreciation***
$
(62.3)
$
(61.5)
$
(123.8)
Amortization of intangible assets
(31.5)
(32.1)
(63.6)
Restructuring and other (charges)/gains
(12.1)
(5.9)
(18.0)
Interest expense
(41.8)
(52.3)
(94.1)
Asset impairment charge (f)
-
(26.0)
(26.0)
Defined benefit plan actuarial losses
(0.9)
-
(0.9)
Income taxes
(129.0)
(113.8)
(242.8)
Net income (GAAP)
$
377.4
$
372.9
$
750.3
Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($0.2) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and ($0.1) million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains.
(d) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GAAP DILUTED EPS
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
% Change
Diluted EPS before charges/gains - full year range
$
6.36
-
6.50
$
5.73
11 - 13
Diluted EPS before charges/gains (c)
$
6.43
$
5.73
12
Restructuring and other (charges)/gains
(0.20)
(0.17)
Asset impairment charge (f)
(0.15)
-
Loss on equity investments (e)
-
(0.02)
Tax items
0.10
-
Diluted EPS - (GAAP)
$
6.18
$
5.54
12
Diluted EPS - (GAAP) - full year range
$
6.11
-
6.25
$
5.54
10 - 13
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $28.1 million ($22.9 million after tax or $0.17 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains, including costs for banking, legal, accounting and other similar services directly related to the separation of FBHS and its Cabinets business and $2.2 million of mark-to-market expense classified in the other expense, net associated with the acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of Flo, which occurred in January 2022, loss on equity investments of $4.5 million ($3.4 million net of tax or $0.02 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $1.0 million ($0.7 million net of tax) and a net tax expense of $0.2 million. In addition, we have excluded from this reconciliation the one-time external costs that are contingent on the separation between FBHS and its Cabinets business occurring, for which the timing is unknown. We estimate that these expenses will be in the range of $0.28 to $0.32 per diluted share and will be excluded from our diluted EPS before charges and gains.
(c) (e) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
