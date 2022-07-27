Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-27 pm EDT
66.96 USD   +0.92%
04:28pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Earnings Release
PU
04:28pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:18pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortune Brands Home & Security : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information

07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$

Change

% Change

WATER INNOVATIONS

Operating income before charges/gains (a)

$

161.6

$

169.0

$

(7.4)

(4)

Restructuring charges (b)

(0.9)

-

(0.9)

NM

Other (charges)/gains (b)

Cost of products sold

-

0.1

(0.1)

(100)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-

(0.2)

0.2

(100)

Operating income (GAAP)

$

160.7

$

168.9

$

(8.2)

(5)

OUTDOORS & SECURITY

Operating income before charges/gains (a)

$

93.2

$

78.5

$

14.7

19

Restructuring charges (b)

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

NM

Other (charges)/gains (b)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(0.6)

-

(0.6)

NM

Operating income (GAAP)

$

92.5

$

78.5

$

14.0

18

CABINETS

Operating income before charges/gains (a)

$

98.5

$

76.9

$

21.6

28

Restructuring charges (b)

(1.3)

(0.3)

(1.0)

333

Other (charges)/gains (b)

Cost of products sold

(2.2)

(2.1)

(0.1)

5

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1)

100

Asset impairment charge (f)

(26.0)

-

(26.0)

NM

Operating income (GAAP)

$

68.8

$

74.4

$

(5.6)

(8)

CORPORATE

General and administrative expense before charges/gains

$

(33.5)

$

(26.9)

$

(6.6)

25

Other (charges)/gains (b)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4.4)

-

(4.4)

NM

Corporate expense (GAAP)

$

(37.9)

$

(26.9)

$

(11.0)

41

TOTAL COMPANY

Operating income before charges/gains (a)

$

319.8

$

297.5

$

22.3

7

Restructuring charges (b)

(2.3)

(0.3)

(2.0)

667

Other (charges)/gains (b)

Cost of products sold

(2.2)

(2.0)

(0.2)

10

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(5.2)

(0.3)

(4.9)

1,633

Asset impairment charge (f)

(26.0)

-

(26.0)

NM

Operating income (GAAP)

$

284.1

$

294.9

$

(10.8)

(4)

(a) (b) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Three Months Ended,

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Change

WATER INNOVATIONS

Before charges/gains operating margin

24.9%

24.3%

60 bps

24.9%

23.3%

160 bps

Restructuring & other (charges)/gains

(0.2%)

-

(0.2%)

(0.1%)

Operating margin

24.7%

24.3%

40 bps

24.7%

23.2%

150 bps

OUTDOORS & SECURITY

Before charges/gains operating margin

15.4%

14.7%

70 bps

15.4%

11.2%

420 bps

Restructuring & other (charges)/gains

(0.1%)

-

(0.1%)

0.9%

Operating margin

15.3%

14.7%

60 bps

15.3%

12.1%

320 bps

CABINETS

Before charges/gains operating margin

11.5%

10.9%

60 bps

11.5%

9.5%

200 bps

Restructuring & other (charges)/gains

(0.4%)

(0.4%)

(0.4%)

-

Asset impairment charge

(3.1%)

-

(3.1%)

-

Operating margin

8.0%

10.5%

(250) bps

8.0%

9.5%

(150) bps

TOTAL COMPANY

Before charges/gains operating margin

15.1%

15.4%

(30) bps

15.1%

13.0%

210 bps

Restructuring & other (charges)/gains

(0.4%)

(0.2%)

(0.4%)

0.2%

Asset impairment charge

(1.2%)

-

(1.2%)

-

Operating margin

13.5%

15.2%

(170) bps

13.5%

13.2%

30 bps

Operating margin is calculated as operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is operating income derived in accordance with GAAP, excluding restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges, divided by GAAP net sales. Before charges/gains operating margin is a measure not derived in accordance with GAAP. Management uses this measure to evaluate the returns generated by FBHS and its business segments. Management believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $9.7 million ($7.3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and asset impairment charges of $26.0 million ($19.6 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share).

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis, excluding $2.6 million ($1.9 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains and a tax expense of $0.2 million.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Earnings per common share - Diluted

Diluted EPS before charges/gains (c)

$

1.67

$

1.56

7

Restructuring and other (charges)/gains

(0.06)

(0.01)

500

Asset impairment charge (f)

(0.15)

-

NM

Tax items

-

-

-

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$

1.46

$

1.55

(6)

(c) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(In millions) (Unaudited)

CALCULATION OF NET DEBT-TO-EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RATIO

As of June 30, 2022

Long-term debt **

$

3,357.9

Total debt

3,357.9

Less:

Cash and cash equivalents **

360.6

Net debt (1)

$

2,997.3

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022

EBITDA before charges/gains (2) (d)

$

1,319.5

Net debt-to-EBITDA before charges/gains ratio (1/2)

2.3

** Amounts are per the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2022.

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Twelve Months

December 31,

June 30,

Ended June 30,

2021

2022

2022

EBITDA BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (d)

$

655.0

$

664.5

$

1,319.5

Depreciation***

$

(62.3)

$

(61.5)

$

(123.8)

Amortization of intangible assets

(31.5)

(32.1)

(63.6)

Restructuring and other (charges)/gains

(12.1)

(5.9)

(18.0)

Interest expense

(41.8)

(52.3)

(94.1)

Asset impairment charge (f)

-

(26.0)

(26.0)

Defined benefit plan actuarial losses

(0.9)

-

(0.9)

Income taxes

(129.0)

(113.8)

(242.8)

Net income (GAAP)

$

377.4

$

372.9

$

750.3

  • Depreciation excludes accelerated depreciation expense of ($0.2) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and ($0.1) million for the six months ended December 31, 2021. Accelerated depreciation is included in restructuring and other charges/gains.

(d) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO GAAP DILUTED EPS

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

% Change

Diluted EPS before charges/gains - full year range

$

6.36

-

6.50

$

5.73

11 - 13

Diluted EPS before charges/gains (c)

$

6.43

$

5.73

12

Restructuring and other (charges)/gains

(0.20)

(0.17)

Asset impairment charge (f)

(0.15)

-

Loss on equity investments (e)

-

(0.02)

Tax items

0.10

-

Diluted EPS - (GAAP)

$

6.18

$

5.54

12

Diluted EPS - (GAAP) - full year range

$

6.11

-

6.25

$

5.54

10 - 13

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $28.1 million ($22.9 million after tax or $0.17 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges/gains, including costs for banking, legal, accounting and other similar services directly related to the separation of FBHS and its Cabinets business and $2.2 million of mark-to-market expense classified in the other expense, net associated with the acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of Flo, which occurred in January 2022, loss on equity investments of $4.5 million ($3.4 million net of tax or $0.02 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $1.0 million ($0.7 million net of tax) and a net tax expense of $0.2 million. In addition, we have excluded from this reconciliation the one-time external costs that are contingent on the separation between FBHS and its Cabinets business occurring, for which the timing is unknown. We estimate that these expenses will be in the range of $0.28 to $0.32 per diluted share and will be excluded from our diluted EPS before charges and gains.

(c) (e) (f) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
04:28pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Earnings Release
PU
04:28pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 2022 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:18pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pFortune Brands Reports Strong 2Q 2022 Results as Price and Cost Actions Fully Offset In..
BU
04:10pEarnings Flash (FBHS) FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY Reports Q2 Revenue $2.11B
MT
07/25Fortune Brands Home & Security Keeps Dividend at $0.28/Share, Payable Sept. 14 to Stock..
MT
07/25Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/25Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Septe..
CI
07/21Asian stocks set for best week in two months; dollar heavy
RE
07/15JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $77 From $84, ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 132 M - -
Net income 2022 842 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 8 679 M 8 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 66,35 $
Average target price 88,94 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-37.93%8 679
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.09%24 649
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-31.96%22 221
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED7.75%13 868
MASCO CORPORATION-21.52%13 003
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-14.71%11 288