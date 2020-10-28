Fortune Brands Home & Security : Q3 2020 Fortune Brands Supplemental Financial Information

DILUTED EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS RECONCILIATION

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $4.0 million ($4.6 million after tax or $0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $2.1 million ($0.02 per diluted share).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $20.0 million ($16.7 million after tax or $0.11 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $22.5 million ($17.6 million after tax or $0.13 per diluted share), gains on equity investments of $11.0 million ($8.3 million net of tax or $0.06 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) and a tax benefit of $4.2 million ($0.02 per diluted share).

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $5.7 million ($4.4 million after tax or $0.03 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $29.5 million ($22.5 million after tax or $0.16 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a tax benefit of $0.2 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, diluted EPS before charges/gains is net income less noncontrolling interests calculated on a diluted per-share basis excluding $21.7 million ($16.6 million after tax or $0.11 per diluted share) of restructuring and other charges, intangible asset impairment charges of $29.5 million ($22.5 million after tax or $0.16 per diluted share), the impact from actuarial losses associated with our defined benefit plans of $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax or $0.01 per diluted share) and a net tax benefit of $0.6 million.