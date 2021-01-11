Log in
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
Fortune Brands Home & Security : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

01/11/2021 | 04:08pm EST
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and Brian Lantz, senior vice president of communications and corporate administration, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at http://ir.fbhs.com/events.cfm. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com. To learn more about how Fortune Brands is embracing and accelerating its environmental, social and governance duties, please visit the Company’s ESG section and report at www.FBHS.com/global-citizenship.

Source: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
