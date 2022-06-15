Log in
Fypon named #1 Brand Used Most and #1 in Brand Familiarity for 2022

06/15/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Fypon took the top spot in the Decorative Mouldings/Trim/Columns: Interior category as “Brand Used Most” in the past two years in the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Fypon also took the top spot in “Brand Used at All” in the past two years and “Brand Familiarity” and ranked second in “Highest Quality” in the Interior category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005798/en/

Fypon took the top spot in the Decorative Mouldings/Trim/Columns: Interior category as “Brand Used Most” in the past two years in the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Fypon also took the top spot in “Brand Used at All” in the past two years and “Brand Familiarity” and ranked second in “Highest Quality” in the Interior category. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fypon took the top spot in the Decorative Mouldings/Trim/Columns: Interior category as “Brand Used Most” in the past two years in the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Fypon also took the top spot in “Brand Used at All” in the past two years and “Brand Familiarity” and ranked second in “Highest Quality” in the Interior category. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Builders turn to Fypon for on-trend millwork products more than any other brand, which is something we’re proud of,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors Business Unit.

Building professionals trust Fypon to deliver outstanding customer service and support, including drawings and marketing support for blueprints and model homes; an industry-first quote package; answers to common installation questions; and custom design services for historical restorations, replicas and other unique profiles.

“We work to provide the tools and resources our builder partners need to succeed,” said Paul Mihm, senior vice president of sales for Therma-Tru and Fypon.

The 2022 Builder Brand Use Study, presented by Builder magazine, was conducted over the course of several weeks with builders from all over the United States and included 864 responses from builders, builder-developers or general contractors. The study originated in 1998 and includes a nationwide survey of builders on their preferences related to a wide variety of products and brands. Full results of the survey can be here.

Shareable Highlights

  • Fypon took the top spot as “Brand Used Most” in the past two years in the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Full results of the survey can be found here.
  • Building professionals trust Fypon to deliver outstanding customer service and support. Learn more at fypon.com.

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.


All news about FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
11:31aFypon named #1 Brand Used Most and #1 in Brand Familiarity for 2022
BU
06/01Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding selected as a 2022 Green Builder Sustainable Produc..
PR
05/26FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12House of Rohl® Brings Hollywood Glamour to New "Life Well Crafted" Campaign
PR
05/11Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/09Credit Suisse Adjusts Fortune Brands Home & Security's Price Target to $95 from $90, Ke..
MT
05/04FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
05/03Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
05/03Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/03Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 162 M - -
Net income 2022 860 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 8 021 M 8 021 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 61,32 $
Average target price 98,63 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-41.90%8 021
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-22.03%26 199
ASSA ABLOY AB-20.13%24 033
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.25%12 642
MASCO CORPORATION-25.55%12 083
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-20.66%10 576