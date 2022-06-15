Fypon named #1 Brand Used Most and #1 in Brand Familiarity for 2022

Fypon took the top spot in the Decorative Mouldings/Trim/Columns: Interior category as “Brand Used Most” in the past two years in the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study conducted by Zonda. Fypon also took the top spot in “Brand Used at All” in the past two years and “Brand Familiarity” and ranked second in “Highest Quality” in the Interior category.

"Builders turn to Fypon for on-trend millwork products more than any other brand, which is something we’re proud of,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors Business Unit.

Building professionals trust Fypon to deliver outstanding customer service and support, including drawings and marketing support for blueprints and model homes; an industry-first quote package; answers to common installation questions; and custom design services for historical restorations, replicas and other unique profiles.

“We work to provide the tools and resources our builder partners need to succeed,” said Paul Mihm, senior vice president of sales for Therma-Tru and Fypon.

The 2022 Builder Brand Use Study, presented by Builder magazine, was conducted over the course of several weeks with builders from all over the United States and included 864 responses from builders, builder-developers or general contractors. The study originated in 1998 and includes a nationwide survey of builders on their preferences related to a wide variety of products and brands. Full results of the survey can be here.

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

