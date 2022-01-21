Therma-Tru Expands Classic Craft Mahogany-Grained Flush-Glazed Door Offering

Therma-Tru introduces new Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite flush-glazed doors and full-lite sidelites, to bring an updated look to virtually any home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005409/en/

Therma-Tru introduces new Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite flush-glazed doors and full-lite sidelites, to bring an updated look to virtually any home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite flush-glazed doors and full-lite sidelites are available for the Artissa, Founders and Visionary Collections in a variety of decorative, privacy and textured and clear glass options. The EnLiten flush-glazed design highlights luxe craftsmanship with glass built directly into the door for a clean look with no added embellishments.

“Our Classic Craft product line sets the standard for premium fiberglass entryways,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru. “We’re excited to expand our offering and deliver the on-trend options homeowners are asking for.”

Derived from the finest African and Honduran Mahogany, these doors feature a subtle interlocking grain pattern meticulously recreated with Therma-Tru’s AccuGrain technology, providing a look and feel that’s virtually indistinguishable from real wood.

For more information about Classic Craft Mahogany-grained flush-glazed doors and sidelites, visit thermatru.com/newproducts.

Shareable Highlights

Therma-Tru introduces new Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite flush-glazed doors and full-lite sidelites, to bring an updated look to virtually any home.

Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite flush-glazed doors and full-lite sidelites are available for the Artissa, Founders and Visionary Collections in a variety of decorative, privacy and textured and clear glass options.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005409/en/