On January 9, 2024, Mr. John G. Morikis notified Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. that he intends to retire from service as a member of the Fortune Brands Board of Directors following the expiration of his term of office at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on May 7, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Meeting"). Mr. Morikis intends to not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting and will retire effective immediately following the 2024 Annual Meeting. Mr. Morikis?s decision to not stand for re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting is not because of a disagreement with the Company on any matter.