Smart Leak Detection From Moen Can Help Homeowners Avoid Expensive and Preventable Flooding

Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, today announced an initiative with Amica Insurance aimed to encourage policyholders to adopt Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff devices through special savings and installation programs. Use of smart technology can significantly reduce the incidence of catastrophic water damage due to residential leaks. Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff devices offer a digitally driven and proactive approach to leak detection. They have the ability to help reduce water damage claim frequency events by as much as 96%,1 as well as household water wasted through preventable leaks by up to 90%.2 Increasing the number of homes utilizing smart leak detection can help homeowners avoid the expense and disruption caused by preventable flooding.

The Moen® Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff offers a digitally driven and proactive approach to leak detection. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Water damage accounts for 24% of all homeowner insurance claims and can create financial and emotional hardships for homeowners.3 Nationally, we estimate that insurers pay out over $15 billion in water claim damages annually, of which a significant portion are tied to leaks4. By encouraging the use of Flo smart leak detection, Moen can help reduce water damage claims caused by water leaks and alleviate costs associated with those claims,” said Jeff Barnes, vice president, business development, Moen. “Working together with the insurance industry, we can also help to reduce wasted water, which is especially important in areas where water is scarce. Across the country, an estimated one trillion gallons of water are wasted due to leaks each year.5”

Moen will be working with Amica to provide Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff devices to policyholders across the United States.

"Amica has been a partner of Moen's for five years, and we look forward to enhancing our water loss mitigation efforts together,” said Laurie Tremblay, Amica Senior Innovation Analyst. “Water leaks are one of the leading causes of preventable insurance claims each year, and with Moen's innovative system, we can help homeowners better understand their water usage and help prevent water damage."

The Moen® Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff continuously monitors the pressure and flow rate of the water moving through a home's pipes, detecting leaks as small as a drop per minute with Microleak™ Technology, anywhere in the home. If the device identifies an issue, it will promptly send an alert through the Moen Smart Water Network App, enabling users to turn off the water, or in the event of a catastrophic leak, it will automatically shut off the water to prevent major damage. Homeowners also can track water usage by fixture and set conservation goals within the app to further support water-saving efforts.

For additional information about the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, visit moen.com/flo. Organizations interested in leveraging the device can contact Partnerships@Moen.com.

