Therma-Tru has announced its new product lineup for 2024, including updated options for Smooth-Star Shaker-style doors, the innovative Advanta lite frame and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208422803/en/

Therma-Tru has announced its new product lineup for 2024, including updated options for Smooth-Star Shaker-style doors, the innovative Advanta lite frame and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have an exciting assortment of new products for 2024,” said Eric Dotson, senior category manager for Therma-Tru. “Our new product offering provides innovative, beautiful options for today’s homes.”

Smooth-Star Shaker Expansion

New options for Smooth-Star Shaker-style entry doors include flush-glazed half-lite 1-panel doors and sidelites, Impact-rated full-lite flush-glazed options, and door divider bar (DDB) and simulated divided lite (SDL) styles.

New half-lite 1-panel Shaker doors and sidelites with flush-glazed glass capture the beautiful simplicity of Shaker style. Available with privacy and textured, energy-efficient Low-E glass and divided lite styles.

Experience the clean style and increased daylight opening of full-lite EnLiten flush-glazed glass, now engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions. Available with privacy and textured, energy-efficient Low-E glass and a wide selection of simulated divided lite styles.

New DDB and SDL styles for flush-glazed full-lite and solid-panel Shaker-style doors blend on-trend contours with purposeful Shaker design to complete the look of Contemporary and Modern home styles.

Advanta Lite Frame

Achieve a seamless look with the Advanta lite frame, an innovative, patented solution. Avoid the unsightly look of missing screw plugs and enhance the beauty of any home’s entryway. Choose from decorative and privacy glass designs or a selection of specialty and clear glass options for Fiber-Classic, Smooth-Star, Profiles, Traditions and Pulse doors.

New for 2024, the scrolled Advanta lite frame is available in an oval lite, providing an elegant look for any home.

8'0" Smooth-Star Doors and Sidelites with Elevated Bottom Rail

The 8'0" 2-panel square-top Shaker-style door and flush-glazed full-lite sidelite now feature 10" bottom rails, delivering a durable, on-trend solution for front entries of multi-family homes.

Doors with an elevated bottom rail feature a minimum 10" net smooth surface as measured from the bottom of the slab to the beginning of the panel detail.

Preview new Therma-Tru products in Booth C3835 at the International Builders’ Show, Feb. 27-29 in Las Vegas. Register for a three-day exhibit-only pass, compliments of Therma-Tru at thermatru.com/ibs2024.

Learn more about Therma-Tru’s 2024 new products at thermatru.com/newproducts.

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry door system solutions proven to outlast and outperform wood and steel. Therma-Tru is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more at www.thermatru.com.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale residential and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208422803/en/