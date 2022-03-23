Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1519   TW0001519007

FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(1519)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Electric : Announcement 110 Annual Consolidated Financial Report Approved by the Board of Directors

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 18:02:00
Subject 
 Announcement 110 Annual Consolidated Financial
Report Approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/23
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/23
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9020094
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1406906
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):391966
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):365913
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):287518
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):289883
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.11
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9922390
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6402653
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3479015
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NOne

Disclaimer

Fortune Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
06:17aFORTUNE ELECTRIC : Announcement 110 Annual Consolidated Financial Report Approved by the B..
PU
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. acquired Fortune Energy Co., Ltd.
CI
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. signed a framework agreement to acquire Zhongjia Hetai Real ..
CI
2021An unknown buyer acquired Wuhan Huarong Co., Ltd. from Fortune Electric Co., Ltd..
CI
2021An unknown buyer agreed to acquire Fortune Electric Ltd. from Fortune Electric Co., Ltd..
CI
2021Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2020Fortune and Refinitiv Launch Measure Up Partnership, Encouraging Unprecedented Corporat..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 472 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2020 458 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 261 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 10 925 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Managers and Directors
I Te Hsu Co-General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yi Cheng Hsu Co-General Manager & Director
Ching Fen Liu Head-Finance
Bang Fu Hsu Chairman
Lien Kuo Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.12.05%383
ABB LTD-6.02%68 616
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-26.25%11 327
SIEMENS LTD-1.79%10 844
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-11.34%9 080
ABB INDIA LIMITED-7.00%5 783