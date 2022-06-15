Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1519   TW0001519007

FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(1519)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
34.40 TWD   -0.86%
01:43aFORTUNE ELECTRIC : Clarification of the news report about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15
PU
05/12Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25Fortune Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Electric : Clarification of the news report about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15

06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 13:27:19
Subject 
 Clarification of the news report
about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:Fortune Electric Co. Ltd
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Compnay itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:Clarification of speculation
about the news report in Info Times
7.Cause of occurrence:It is reported on 15 June that
the company's annual revenue hit a record high and
the current orders in hand is about 4.5 billion new
Taiwan dollars.
The revenue and profit from second quarter to forth
quarter are getting better gradually and expected to
be profitable for the whole year. It is speculated
by the institutional investor,not the company's
public information.
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Fortune Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 020 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2021 290 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
Net Debt 2021 2 386 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 8 980 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Te Hsu Co-General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Yi Cheng Hsu Co-General Manager & Director
Ching Fen Liu Head-Finance
Bang Fu Hsu Chairman
Lien Kuo Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.90%302
ABB LTD-20.40%50 575
SIEMENS LIMITED0.86%10 958
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.75%8 447
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-24.81%7 671
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.83%6 303