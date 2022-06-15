Fortune Electric : Clarification of the news report about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.Company name:Fortune Electric Co. Ltd 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Compnay itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times 6.Content of the report:Clarification of speculation about the news report in Info Times 7.Cause of occurrence:It is reported on 15 June that the company's annual revenue hit a record high and the current orders in hand is about 4.5 billion new Taiwan dollars. The revenue and profit from second quarter to forth quarter are getting better gradually and expected to be profitable for the whole year. It is speculated by the institutional investor,not the company's public information. 8.Countermeasures:None 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None