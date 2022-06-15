Fortune Electric : Clarification of the news report about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15
06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Provided by: FORTUNE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
13:27:19
Subject
Clarification of the news report
about the Compnay in Info Times on June 15
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:Fortune Electric Co. Ltd
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The Compnay itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:Clarification of speculation
about the news report in Info Times
7.Cause of occurrence:It is reported on 15 June that
the company's annual revenue hit a record high and
the current orders in hand is about 4.5 billion new
Taiwan dollars.
The revenue and profit from second quarter to forth
quarter are getting better gradually and expected to
be profitable for the whole year. It is speculated
by the institutional investor,not the company's
public information.
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Fortune Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:08 UTC.