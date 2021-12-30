Fortune Information : Annoucement of Fortune Information Systems Corp., to obtain the right-of-use assets from the related party.
12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Provided by: Fortune Information Systems Corp.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
18:21:31
Subject
Annoucement of Fortune Information Systems Corp.,
to obtain the right-of-use assets from the related party.
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
5th floor and 6th floor, No. 25, Lane 78, Xing'ai Rd., Neihu Dist.,
Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1)Lease area�G518.74 pings
(2)Unit price�GNTD900/ping
(3)Total rental price�GNTD466,866 per month
Total amount�GNTD16,807,176
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
The trading counterpart�GCECGP Electronics Corporation
Relationship with the Company�GRelated parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty�G
Operational requirements.
The identity of the previous owner�GN/A
The identity of the previous owner's relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty�GN/A
The previous date and monetary amount of transfer�GN/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
To pay rent by monthly. Monetary amount:NTD466,866
Lease term�G2022/1/21~2025/1/20
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The reference basis for the decision on price�GRefer to the
surrounding market rental price.
The decision-making unit:Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Operational requirements
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/30
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/30
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
