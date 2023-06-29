Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robin E. Goad 164,474,223 96.20% 6,490,538 3.80% Glen Koropchuk 164,080,958 95.97% 6,883,803 4.03% John McVey 164,400,223 96.16% 6,564,538 3.84% Mahendra Naik 163,799,553 95.81% 7,165,208 4.19% David Ramsay 163,247,366 95.49% 7,717,395 4.51% Edward Yurkowski 163,730,052 95.77% 7,234,709 4.23%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune’s auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan. The presentation made at the Annual and Special Meeting is available on the Company’s website.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

