Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/09 02:47:15 pm
0.11 CAD   -8.33%
09:22aFORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/25FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/24FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortune Minerals : COBALT NEWS

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Argus Media - September 8, 2021

Tightening feedstock supplies and robust demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector have bolstered cobalt prices since the start ...

feedstock supplies and robust demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector have bolstered cobalt prices since the start of this year

Tightening feedstock supplies and robust demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector have bolstered cobalt prices since the start of this year, which market participants expect to support prices for the rest of this year…Glencore, the world's largest cobalt feedstock producer, produced 14,800t of cobalt in this year's first half, up by 3pc compared with a year earlier. Its output comprised 13,000t from Katanga in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 600t from the Sudbury and Raglan mines in Canada and 1,200t from the Minara site in Australia…Glencore suspended its production at the DRC's Mutanda mine at the end of 2019 following a significant fall in cobalt prices. It boosted Katanga's cobalt production by 40pc to 23,900t in 2020. The firm's cobalt production peaked at 46,300t in 2019 but fell to 27,400t in 2020 because of the Mutanda shutdown. Mutanda, which produced 25,100t of cobalt feedstock in 2019, is trying to resume full capacity at the start of 2022, with a 1,100t output in the first half of 2021. It has raised its 2021 cobalt production guidance to 35,000t +/-3,000t from 35,000t +/-2,000t previously…The world's second-largest cobalt feedstock producer CMOC produced 7,010t of cobalt during January-June, up by 7.15pc from a year earlier in line with steady output growth at its Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine (TFM) in the DRC…CMOC produced 15,436t of cobalt from TFM in 2020, down by 4.11pc from 16,098t in 2019. The firm in February raised its cobalt production guidance to 16,500-20,100t for this year, up from 14,000-17,000t in 2020, considering a scheduled rise in its TFM output by August that was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020…Tighter feedstocks supplies coupled with low efficiency because of civil unrest in South Africa's Durban port, the key transit hub for supplies from the DRC, have also boosted cobalt prices this year…Demand from the downstream lithium-ion battery industry is buoyant, while consumption from other sectors including super alloys and cemented carbide is recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic…Demand from the EV industry is expected to remain robust in the coming few years with an accelerated transition to a low-emissions society…Demand from the computer, communication and consumer electronics sectors held firm during January-July, although these sectors showed signs of weakening in the second quarter.

Disclaimer

Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
09:22aFORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/25FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/24FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/20FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
08/19FORTUNE MINERALS : Q2 June 30, 2021 Financials (PDF 185 KB)
PU
08/19FORTUNE MINERALS : Q2 June 30, 2021 MD&A (PDF 140 KB)
PU
08/16Fortune Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
07/27FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
06/30FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
06/28FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt news
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,72 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2020 9,28 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 31,8 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortune Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED46.67%32
BHP GROUP-3.56%148 953
RIO TINTO PLC-5.61%117 977
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.89%51 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.10%33 536
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%25 528