Fortune Minerals : COBALT NEWS

The world's largest cobalt supplier is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which leaves a growing market dependent on a region that poses challenges, among them the risk of human rights abuses…Cobalt is a key ingredient in batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs), and its use is expected to grow exponentially as the world shifts to a greener economy…As a result, in recent years, market stakeholders have demonstrated an increasing interest in initiatives aimed to facilitate the sustainable and responsible sourcing of cobalt…There are initiatives, such as the Battery Passport, which aim to improve the sustainability of cobalt mining. And in the years to come, the development of a secondary market for recycled cobalt will also help the industry rely less on sourcing cobalt first-hand…As well, a multitude of new bodies, initiatives and frameworks have been designed to improve mining practices in the DRC…Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) of cobalt in the DRC is a sector responsible for millions of livelihoods and is a key growth driver for the country's economic development…ASM activity is responsible for about 20% of the DRC's cobalt production, Entreprise Générale Du Cobalt (EGC) estimates show…The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) is a public-private collaboration of over 70 members under the World Economic Forum. It aims to shape a battery value chain that supports sustainable development and is focusing on its flagship initiative, the Battery Passport. The Battery Passport aims to offer a digital quality seal to demonstrate to consumers the responsible sourcing and sustainability of the batteries they buy…Cobalt is a necessary and vital part of batteries. It performs functions that other materials cannot replicate, according to Switzerland-based commodities trader-producer Glencore, which joined the GBA in March 2020…Cobalt, alongside lithium and nickel, is a key ingredient in certain batteries that power EVs. As such, sources still expect demand for cobalt to grow in the medium-term, although some EV makers have announced plans to reduce the use of cobalt in their EV fleets…Materials such as cobalt and nickel provide a safety element, enhance usability and battery life, and help maintain performance, David Brocas, head cobalt trader with Glencore, said…If the material is required by the automotive supply chain, Brocas added, then the companies in that sector must take responsibility for what happens on the ground in the DRC…The ASM sector produces around 15,000 tonnes of cobalt per year, Fastmarkets research shows. Given that supply and demand are forecast to be balanced this year and then move to a 2,000-tonne deficit in 2022, sources believe that those ASM-sourced units play an important part in the market…Fastmarkets' latest benchmark price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam was $24.95-25.25 per lb on Tuesday September 21, up from $23.35-24.30 per lb on August 31…This price has been moving steadily upward since the beginning of September, showing plenty of activity so far with a pick-up in spot demand following the summer lull…The FCA counts Glencore, Huayou and Tesla among its members and recognizes the potential contribution of the artisanal cobalt sector to the DRC economy and its communities. Its aims include supporting the professionalization of site management, instilling best practices across the artisanal mining sector toward developing health and safety and eliminating child labor, and minimizing the environmental harm caused by cobalt production…The presence of EV automakers such as Tesla among FCA's members - despite the automaker voicing interest in developing cobalt-free EV battery chemistries - demonstrates the EV sector's interest in developing the cobalt industry in the years to come…"There is currently no viable secondary market, but we have conducted a global consultation around the circular economy," Stanislaus said. "We are looking at extending life in first use, then second use, and then retrieving the materials."…The European Commission has written the Battery Passport into its proposed sustainable battery legislation as part of the Green Deal. The draft proposal aims to ensure that all batteries placed on the EU market are sustainable, circular and safe by introducing specific requirements across different stages of the product life cycle…For instance, it specifies a minimum content of recycled material per battery cell. This will be 12% recycled content by 2030 and 20% by 2035, if the legislation is approved.