Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

The American Prospect - February 1, 2022

How concentrating dependence on China upended our economy and added risk

. China is using this strategy to capture control of even more of the global supply of rare earths. In the case of cobalt, where China has

Across one sector after another, we see increased Chinese capacity and declining U.S. competence…CHINA IS NOW THE WORLD'S second-largest economy, and the world leader in manufacturing, with 28.7 percent of all manufacturing output, compared to 16.8 percent for the U.S…The precarious system of just-in-time production coupled with extensive offshoring predates the rise of China as global economic superpower…Just-in-time production was cheered in business schools and on Wall Street as a source of greater efficiency. But this myopic analysis left out the catastrophic risk of supply chain disruption, a risk that was magnified as so much global supply became increasingly reliant on China…Take, for example, so-called rare earth minerals. According to the Department of Energy, China refines 60 percent of the world's lithium, 80 percent of the world's cobalt, and mines 68 percent of the world's graphite, three core inputs to high-capacity batteries. China's battery industry has also benefited from at least $100 billion in direct government subsidy…This advantage in high-capacity batteries and their raw materials in turn creates a competitive advantage that China will exploit as the world moves to electric vehicles. China already outproduces the U.S. in vehicle production generally. The U.S. built about 15 million cars overall in 2021, compared to China's 24 million. And China is moving rapidly to displace other makers of electric vehicles. Thanks to cheap labor and state subsidy, China can sell an electric car for about $15,000 less than the cheapest comparable U.S. car. And, amazingly, made-in-China electric cars still qualify for the $7,500 tax credit in the U.S…China has also subsidized its huge domestic market to promote sales of electric cars, trucks, and buses. In 2018, China's electric bus fleet comprised 421,000 out of 425,000 buses overall. The entire U.S. electric bus fleet totaled just 300 vehicles…Rare earths are used not only in production of batteries but in other advanced products, including metal alloys, jet engines, camera lenses, turbine blades, optical fiber, advanced magnets, and a great deal more…Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China trades investment in development of ports, railroads, roads, and other infrastructure for preferential access to raw materials. China is using this strategy to capture control of even more of the global supply of rare earths. In the case of cobalt, where China has reserves but is not self-sufficient, Chinese companies have actively pursued equity positions or outright ownership in cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Papua New Guinea, and Zambia…One can tell the same story across the value chains of one sector after another. We see increased Chinese capacity, increased U.S. reliance on China, and importantly, declining U.S. competence…A separate Defense Department review of the supply chain for minerals and materials critical for the national defense found that of all the nations of the world, only China has mastery of every step in the supply and production of all key minerals, from mining and extraction to purification, metallurgy, refining, and finishing…The central role of China in the supply chain crisis sheds light on both the flaws and risks in the overall system and the special perils of heavy dependence on one source of supply. This is even more risky when that source is a dictatorship that has escalating geopolitical conflicts with the United States, and that has demonstrated its willingness to use economic weapons…On the positive side, the White House's June 2021 report on reclaiming supply chains and domestic production is the most impressive, detailed, and forthright call for economic planning since World War II. It gives a comprehensive picture of the state of U.S. manufacturing and reliance on offshore supply chains in four key sectors, warns explicitly about overreliance on China, and calls for a frankly economic nationalist strategy of reclaiming domestic production. It suggests a drastic and welcome shift in U.S. government awareness, ideology, and policy…Some U.S.-based companies, such as Amazon and Tesla, have begun to emulate China by seeking to develop their own proprietary supply chain networks…Disengaging from China will be an arduous process. They play the game much more strategically than Washington does. Beijing has a domestic U.S. lobby doing its bidding, with no counterpart complicating its policies or goals at home. But if the supply chain crisis has called attention to the folly of the U.S.-China status quo and America acts accordingly, that will be a silver lining.