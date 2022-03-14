Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

The Financial Post - March 11, 2022

In Ontario, which has been the locus of Canada's auto sector for decades, months have come and gone without any new battery manufacturing projects being announced. But in Quebec, nodes that could become part of a North American supply chain for electric-vehicle battery production are already popping up…In the past week, two international manufacturing giants - General Motors Co. and BASF SE - announced plans to open what would be the continent's first cathode-making facilities, both located in Bécancour, an industrial port city about 180 kilometres northeast of Montreal…That adds to the electric van and bus manufacturer Lion Electric Co.'s planned battery assembly plant outside Montreal. And several battery companies, including BritishVolt Ltd., a United Kingdom-based manufacturing firm that has partnered with Glencore PLC, have expressed interest in building a facility in Quebec…Meanwhile, Ontario's leaders continue to say they, too, are negotiating with international battery and auto companies, insisting that an announcement is months away, possibly weeks…The potential upshot is that Ontario may no longer be the geographic locus of Canada's automotive supply chain as the sector begins one of the largest industrial transformations in history, and the major value component shifts from the internal combustion engine to the battery…Still, many people working in Ontario's auto sector acknowledge that Quebec's cheap, clean energy gives it an edge in the shift to EVs…"We made the decision to put it in Bécancour because of Quebec's low-cost, but zero-GHG (greenhouse gas) electricity system," David Paterson, vice-president of General Motors Canada, said in an interview, "which is a huge advantage, because you know that's a big part of your operational cost."…Such facilities represent the missing middle of a North American battery supply chain, which has grown up around mines and recycling facilities that can produce raw materials for EV batteries, and battery cell manufacturing plants…But the raw materials, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, need to be converted into a crystalline material, known as battery precursor, which, in turn, needs to turned into active cathode material, a dust, which is what GM and BASF are targeting. GM estimated its cathodes represent 40 per cent of the value of a battery…These intermediate steps remain missing in North America, and both GM and BASF plan to import battery precursor from Asia for the foreseeable future…But the nascence of the battery supply chain has helped spur a tide of investment and excitement that a first-mover advantage can still be obtained…"Quebec's done a pretty good job of demonstrating that they have not only the resources, but all of the support to entice all of the battery makers," said Adams, president of the Global Automakers of Canada…He cited the province's electricity and its incentives to encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles as advantages…In Quebec, every kilowatt hour of electricity consumed in 2019 produced 1.5 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. The comparable figure in Ontario was 30 grams - about 20 times higher…Meanwhile, industrial customers in Quebec pay anywhere from 30 to 80 per cent less for electricity than they would in Ontario...Purcell criticized the Ford government's decision in 2018 to cancel nearly 800 renewable energy projects, which it said would save money. He contends the decision means Ontario will increasingly rely on natural gas, which will make its electrical grid more carbon intensive and, eventually, more expensive as the carbon tax kicks in in the decades ahead…Flavio Volpe, president of the Toronto-based Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, said both provinces have advantages, and Ontario's proximity to Michigan, home to the largest automakers in the United States, and its track record of supplying the engineering, procurement and other skilled labour necessary to run an auto-manufacturing operation can't be overlooked…In the end, Ontario may retain its auto-manufacturing jobs, while Quebec may grab more battery manufacturing jobs.