Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

The Institute Of Materials, Minerals & Mining - May 10, 2022

Metal prices have soared over the past year with some commentators suggesting we are witnessing the beginning of a commodities supercycle….Amidst this volatile backdrop, countries around the world have made net-zero pledges with roadmaps of reduced emissions targets. Industry has been given clear signals that the world wants to pivot away from a fossil-fuel-based economy…The transition requires battery metals, wind turbines and solar panels, new and more efficient planes, ships and trains, and updated infrastructure such as heat pumps, electric cables and hydrogen storage. All require large quantities of metals and processing, and it means we need to move full steam (or should that be full wattage) ahead, but at what price?...He continues, 'The types of growth [in demand] we are going to see to 2030 we think [are] 50% for lead and zinc, about 20% for copper and aluminium, just below 40% for nickel, and then 70 or 80% for the rare earths and graphite, and essentially a tripling of the lithium market. That kind of growth we think is going to create some major challenges for miners, remembering that this is under our base case…'Certainly, we do not think there are enough committed projects in the pipeline to actually meet the demand that I just laid out…'Investment needs to ramp up and we are looking at about US$200bln of additional investment that would get us to where we need to be.' …On the specifics of cobalt pricing, Montgomery says, 'Cobalt has been used in consumer electronics for a long time. You are talking about a few grammes in a laptop perhaps, and now you are talking about 10-15kg of cobalt required in an EV. So, it is just the scale of that.'…Miller adds, 'With cobalt you saw prices really spike in 2018, on the back of hype around the EV industry, and then prices crashed because the actual fundamentals were not there - the demand was not actually real yet. So, we saw prices crash from 2018. But since the second half of last year, we have seen a big rally in cobalt prices.'…He notes, 'It is a similar story to nickel. I think a lot of the recent price spike is also down to just this disruption to supply chains globally...[And] Even though there is a lot of talk about thrifting cobalt out of the battery cell with the growth of LFP [lithium iron phosphate battery] utilisation, absolute cobalt demand is going to still increase…'We have seen a big growth in LFP production in China last year, but we still think that the high-nickel battery chemistries are going to be the dominant chemistry in Europe and North America…'Also, as demand continues to grow and really outpaces expectations, I think we will see a diversification of battery chemistry, as where NMC [lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide] may service the higher end of the EV market, or also may be the primary in the European and North American industries and markets, we may have other chemistries to service the lower end portion of the market.'…For now, China is locking up battery metal growth, observes Montgomery. 'In terms of China being the major influence, it is already and it will continue to be for the foreseeable future, but I do not think that is necessarily unique to battery metals…the rest of the world will probably have to suffer being linked to those dynamics in some form or other.'…Most analysts seem to agree that battery technology is not going to fundamentally change at a commercial level any time soon. Montgomery explains, 'Because of the time cycles involved in the qualification process that most OEMs need…it takes maybe a couple of years of testing and qualification for a new battery chemistry…Then OEMs are probably qualifying sales or technology for their 2025 models, and that car model will probably be in existence five-plus years to 2030. So, there are all these layers underpinning it.'