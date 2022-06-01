Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:34:10 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD   -5.26%
02:22pFORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
05/26FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
05/25FORTUNE MINERALS : Notice of availability
PU
Summary 
Summary

Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

06/01/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Reuters - May 30, 2022

Employees work at a wire harness and cable assembly manufacturing company that exports to the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 27, ...

The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Some predict it could hasten the downfall of combustion cars…Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year…These low-tech and low-margin parts - made from wire, plastic and rubber with lots of low-cost manual labour - may not command the kudos of microchips and motors, yet cars can't be built without them…The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts…"This is just one more rationale for the industry to make the transition to electric quicker," said Sam Fiorani, head of production forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions…The supply disruptions in Ukraine were a rude awakening for the auto industry. Carmakers and suppliers said that early in the war, plants remained open only thanks to the determination of workers there, who kept a reduced flow of parts moving in the face of power cuts, air-raid warnings and curfews…"The Tesla model, which is a completely different concept of wiring, we couldn't change to that overnight," Hallmark added. "It's a fundamental change in the way that we design cars."…The new generation of wire harnesses, used by electric natives like Tesla, can be made in sections on automated production lines and are lighter, a key factor because reducing an EV's weight is crucial for extending range…Many of the executives and experts interviewed said fossil-fuel cars, which face looming bans in Europe and China, would not be around long enough to justify redesigns to allow them to use next-generation harnesses…"I wouldn't put a penny into internal combustion engines now,"said Michigan-based auto consultant Sandy Munro, who estimates EVs will make up half of global new car sales by 2028"The future is coming up awful fast."…The person, who declined to be named as they not authorized to speak publicly, said the new harnesses would also make it easier to upgrade vehicles wirelessly - an area Tesla now dominates…For decades, the industry has not needed to move fast to rethink a part like the wire harness, but Tesla has changed that, Ratliff added…"On the EV side, it's just go, go, go."

Disclaimer

Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 35,6 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED-34.48%28
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.49%161 836
RIO TINTO PLC17.54%120 859
GLENCORE PLC39.25%85 816
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.39%59 458
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 720