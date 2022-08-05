Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

The Seattle Times - August 4, 2022

Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other automakers are making a last-minute lobbying push to change Democrats' new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out due to strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits…An extension of the popular $7,500 tax credit available to EV buyers was included in the surprise breakthrough deal reached by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, has long been a skeptic of the credit, dismissing it as "ludicrous" and arguing that it subsidizes production of Chinese-made batteries…"Unfortunately, after they are implemented, at this point it looks like companies won't be able to use them in the short run," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat who has been instrumental in the negotiations over the credits…So far, automakers aren't making much headway, with senators unwilling to consider any substantial changes that would upset support for the bill, according to people familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified…Among the restrictions of most concern: requirements that would render EVs made with any battery components manufactured by China and other "foreign entities of concern" ineligible to receive the credit after 2023. And beginning in 2025, that prohibition extends to the use of any critical mineral in a battery that is extracted or processed by those countries…That could pose a big hurdle to automakers who have a connection to the Chinese supply chain. The processing of critical minerals typically used in EV batteries, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, is done almost exclusively in China, Morgan Bazilian, director of the Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines, said in an interview…Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Stellantis are lobbying for more time to comply with those content requirements, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies are making their case to lawmakers, including Manchin, Schumer and Stabenow, to extend the start of those requirements by multiple years, the people said…Other automakers, such as Amazon-backed electric car maker Rivian, are lobbying to extend the transition time before new limits on vehicle price and income for buyers take effect. The Senate spending deal would cap the credit to an income level of $150,000 for a single-filing taxpayer and $300,000 for joint filers for new vehicles. It also includes a cap on the suggested retail price of eligible vehicles of $55,000 for new cars and $80,000 for pickups and SUVs…That effectively excludes many Rivian models, which cross that price point as options to the vehicles are added, James Chen, vice president of public policy for Rivian, said in an interview. The company has sold roughly 7,000 vehicles, far from the existing 200,000 vehicle cap, but the new limits would take effect starting in 2023.