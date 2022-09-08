Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

Forbes - September 7, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA's $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030…The IRA addresses U.S. EV market shortcomings head on, laying the foundation for a more sustainable, equitable, and secure transportation future. And investing in a more diverse global EV supply chain will lower battery costs and help people worldwide plug into clean transportation…While the billion-dollar question now becomes how quickly the market will adapt, the IRA's 10-year time span finally creates stability the U.S. EV market has lacked…The IRA also rectifies the domestic battery and critical mineral production shortfall with new material and vehicle component standards. Instead of locking in our reliance on outsourced mining and manufacturing for another decade, the IRA makes eligibility for the full $7,500 incentive contingent on two new requirements (with each valued at $3,750): Critical minerals used in EV batteries must meet a gradually increasing percentage of components extracted, processed, or recycled in North America or in countries that have free trade agreements with the U.S., starting at 40% in 2023 and increasing by 10% each year, up to 80% in 2026. Starting in 2025, vehicles will not qualify for the tax credit if the battery's critical minerals were extracted, processed, or recycled by a "foreign entity of concern," which encompasses specifically designated nations and organizations owned by, controlled by, or under the jurisdiction of such nations…The IRA's new battery and critical mineral standards raise important questions for the U.S. auto industry…And most significantly, how quickly will U.S. automakers transform their industry and build a new domestic supply chain?...The IRA's designers intentionally set stretch goals for U.S. automakers, and the new qualifications will transform America's economy. But the IRA gives them tools to succeed, including battery manufacturing and critical mineral production incentives, investment tax credits for manufacturing EVs, $2 billion in grants to revamp existing manufacturing facilities, and $500 million for enhanced use of the Defense Production Act…Boosting domestic mining for the five critical EV minerals (lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite) will also require retooling the U.S. mining industry to minimize impacts to communities and the environment…The IRA's EV incentives require the U.S. auto industry to do some swift retooling. Decades of overreliance on foreign materials, components, and processes has put American industry and consumers at a disadvantage, vulnerable to disruptions and fossil fuel price spikes…Shifting gears will take some doing, but the industry has done it before. During WWII, the U.S. auto industry stepped up to build the tools and equipment needed to defeat dictators. Just two years ago, they pivoted quickly to produce masks and ventilators to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives. Today, the urgency of the climate crisis and other national security threats beckon the industry to, once again, meet the moment…