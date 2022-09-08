Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:40 2022-09-08 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
01:30pFORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
09/06FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
08/22FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forbes - September 7, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and ...

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA's $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030…The IRA addresses U.S. EV market shortcomings head on, laying the foundation for a more sustainable, equitable, and secure transportation future. And investing in a more diverse global EV supply chain will lower battery costs and help people worldwide plug into clean transportation…While the billion-dollar question now becomes how quickly the market will adapt, the IRA's 10-year time span finally creates stability the U.S. EV market has lacked…The IRA also rectifies the domestic battery and critical mineral production shortfall with new material and vehicle component standards. Instead of locking in our reliance on outsourced mining and manufacturing for another decade, the IRA makes eligibility for the full $7,500 incentive contingent on two new requirements (with each valued at $3,750): Critical minerals used in EV batteries must meet a gradually increasing percentage of components extracted, processed, or recycled in North America or in countries that have free trade agreements with the U.S., starting at 40% in 2023 and increasing by 10% each year, up to 80% in 2026. Starting in 2025, vehicles will not qualify for the tax credit if the battery's critical minerals were extracted, processed, or recycled by a "foreign entity of concern," which encompasses specifically designated nations and organizations owned by, controlled by, or under the jurisdiction of such nations…The IRA's new battery and critical mineral standards raise important questions for the U.S. auto industry…And most significantly, how quickly will U.S. automakers transform their industry and build a new domestic supply chain?...The IRA's designers intentionally set stretch goals for U.S. automakers, and the new qualifications will transform America's economy. But the IRA gives them tools to succeed, including battery manufacturing and critical mineral production incentives, investment tax credits for manufacturing EVs, $2 billion in grants to revamp existing manufacturing facilities, and $500 million for enhanced use of the Defense Production Act…Boosting domestic mining for the five critical EV minerals (lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite) will also require retooling the U.S. mining industry to minimize impacts to communities and the environment…The IRA's EV incentives require the U.S. auto industry to do some swift retooling. Decades of overreliance on foreign materials, components, and processes has put American industry and consumers at a disadvantage, vulnerable to disruptions and fossil fuel price spikes…Shifting gears will take some doing, but the industry has done it before. During WWII, the U.S. auto industry stepped up to build the tools and equipment needed to defeat dictators. Just two years ago, they pivoted quickly to produce masks and ventilators to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives. Today, the urgency of the climate crisis and other national security threats beckon the industry to, once again, meet the moment…

Disclaimer

Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
01:30pFORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
09/06FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
08/22FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
08/18Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension
BU
08/16FORTUNE MINERALS : Q2 June 30, 2022 Financials (PDF 228 KB)
PU
08/16FORTUNE MINERALS : Q2 June 30, 2022 MD&A (PDF 155 KB)
PU
08/16FORTUNE MINERALS BRIEF : Says Negotiated Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its ..
MT
08/16Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Deben..
BU
08/16Fortune Minerals Limited Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of its 20..
CI
08/15Fortune Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,41 M -1,84 M -1,84 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,4 M 26,1 M 26,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortune Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,09
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED-37.93%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.53%123 604
RIO TINTO PLC-5.31%88 649
GLENCORE PLC24.88%69 879
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.13%46 305
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.02%38 214