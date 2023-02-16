Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

Financial Times - February 16, 2023

In a huge hangar in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, welders are aiming blazing torches at sheets of aluminium. The hulls of three new ships, ...

Across the country, a new revolution is under way in sectors from solar to nuclear, carbon capture to green hydrogen - and its goals are profound: to rejuvenate the country's rustbelt, decarbonise the world's biggest economy, and wrest control of the 21st-century's energy supply chains from China, the world's cleantech superpower…Last year's colossal Inflation Reduction Act and its hundreds of billions of dollars in cleantech subsidies are designed to spur private-sector investment and accelerate the country's decarbonisation effort. "It is truly massive," says Melissa Lott, director of research at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. "It's industrial policy. It's the kitchen sink. It's a strong, direct and clear signal about what the US is prioritising."…"The US is now the most opportunity rich, most aggressive growth, most prolific market for renewables investment in the world today,"…"Global arms race for clean energy? Certainly," says Daniel Liu, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie…Climate is central to the IRA. But it is industrial policy on a grand scale too, aiming to revamp the US's decrepit infrastructure and create advanced manufacturing jobs in rustbelt regions like western Pennsylvania, once the heart of the country's steelmaking industry. From Ohio to Georgia, investment is also pouring into lithium-ion energy storage, the technology that will underpin the electrification of the US auto fleet. All told, the IRA offers $369bn of tax credits, grants, loans and subsidies, many of them guaranteed past 2030. The credits can be sold, too, allowing deep-pocketed investors with enough tax liability to buy the credit - a way to get more capital to developers, quickly. Credit Suisse thinks the public spending enabled by the IRA could eventually reach $800bn, and $1.7tn once the private spending generated by the loans and grants is included…A battery plant can generate tax credits of up to 50 per cent of headline costs, if it meets several criteria including prevailing wage requirements, domestic sourcing of materials and location in a fossil fuel community…About two-thirds of the world's batteries for electric cars and nearly three-quarters of all solar modules are currently produced in China, according to the International Energy Agency. BloombergNEF estimates China invested $546bn in its energy transition in 2022. Meanwhile, the domestic supply of raw materials, parts and processing capacity is lacking too. The lithium refineries, and nickel and cobalt for batteries; the rare earth materials for solar modules; the nacelles and monopoles for offshore wind - almost everything can be sourced more cheaply from abroad. Together, China and Europe produce more than 80 per cent of the world's cobalt, while North America makes up less than 5 per cent of production, according to the IEA…Last month, GM announced $650mn to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the US's largest known source of lithium. Honda, Hyundai, BMW and Ford have all announced multibillion-dollar plans to build batteries in the US following the IRA's passage. But it's a drop in the ocean compared with the scale of Chinese domination…