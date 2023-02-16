Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Fortune Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:23:52 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.0750 CAD    0.00%
Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

02/16/2023 | 03:39pm EST
Financial Times - February 16, 2023

In a huge hangar in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, welders are aiming blazing torches at sheets of aluminium. The hulls of three new ships, ...

Across the country, a new revolution is under way in sectors from solar to nuclear, carbon capture to green hydrogen - and its goals are profound: to rejuvenate the country's rustbelt, decarbonise the world's biggest economy, and wrest control of the 21st-century's energy supply chains from China, the world's cleantech superpower…Last year's colossal Inflation Reduction Act and its hundreds of billions of dollars in cleantech subsidies are designed to spur private-sector investment and accelerate the country's decarbonisation effort. "It is truly massive," says Melissa Lott, director of research at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. "It's industrial policy. It's the kitchen sink. It's a strong, direct and clear signal about what the US is prioritising."…"The US is now the most opportunity rich, most aggressive growth, most prolific market for renewables investment in the world today,"…"Global arms race for clean energy? Certainly," says Daniel Liu, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie…Climate is central to the IRA. But it is industrial policy on a grand scale too, aiming to revamp the US's decrepit infrastructure and create advanced manufacturing jobs in rustbelt regions like western Pennsylvania, once the heart of the country's steelmaking industry. From Ohio to Georgia, investment is also pouring into lithium-ion energy storage, the technology that will underpin the electrification of the US auto fleet. All told, the IRA offers $369bn of tax credits, grants, loans and subsidies, many of them guaranteed past 2030. The credits can be sold, too, allowing deep-pocketed investors with enough tax liability to buy the credit - a way to get more capital to developers, quickly. Credit Suisse thinks the public spending enabled by the IRA could eventually reach $800bn, and $1.7tn once the private spending generated by the loans and grants is includedA battery plant can generate tax credits of up to 50 per cent of headline costs, if it meets several criteria including prevailing wage requirements, domestic sourcing of materials and location in a fossil fuel communityAbout two-thirds of the world's batteries for electric cars and nearly three-quarters of all solar modules are currently produced in China, according to the International Energy Agency. BloombergNEF estimates China invested $546bn in its energy transition in 2022. Meanwhile, the domestic supply of raw materials, parts and processing capacity is lacking too. The lithium refineries, and nickel and cobalt for batteries; the rare earth materials for solar modules; the nacelles and monopoles for offshore wind - almost everything can be sourced more cheaply from abroad. Together, China and Europe produce more than 80 per cent of the world's cobalt, while North America makes up less than 5 per cent of production, according to the IEA…Last month, GM announced $650mn to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the US's largest known source of lithium. Honda, Hyundai, BMW and Ford have all announced multibillion-dollar plans to build batteries in the US following the IRA's passage. But it's a drop in the ocean compared with the scale of Chinese domination…

Disclaimer

Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,41 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortune Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED15.38%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.06%167 119
RIO TINTO PLC4.12%122 055
GLENCORE PLC-8.07%76 411
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.39%47 027
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%45 724