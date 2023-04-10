Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

North of 60 Mining News - April 6, 2023

The Northwest Territories capital city of Yellowknife is emerging as a northern link in North America's electric vehicle supply chain…As this historical pegmatite province attracts new interest, Fortune Minerals Ltd. is petitioning the U.S. and Canadian governments for funds to help advance its near development staged Nico bismuth-cobalt-copper-gold mine project about 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of NWT capital city to production…Together, the rare earths, lithium, and cobalt projects surrounding Yellowknife could provide North American manufacturers with an alternative to China for many of the minerals critical to EVs, green energy, high-tech, military hardware, and consumer goods…More battery metals at Nico…As the "white gold" rush heats up east of Yellowknife, longtime NWT critical minerals explorer Fortune Minerals is in talks with federal officials in Canada and the U.S. for funding that will push its vertically integrated Nico mine and refinery past the finish line…Located about 150 road-kilometers (95 miles) north of the Canadian rail system at Hay River, Nico is a near-development stage project that includes an intriguing mix of critical and precious metals…According to a 2020 development plan based on optimizations of a 2014 feasibility study, a mine at Nico and an associated refinery planned for development in Alberta would produce an average of 1,800 metric tons of battery-grade cobalt sulfate, 1,700 metric tons of bismuth, 300 metric tons of copper, and 47,000 oz of gold annually over the first 14 years of mining…The cobalt would provide North American manufacturers an alternative to the Democratic Republic of Congo and China for this metal going into lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, renewable energy, and an ever-growing array of electronic and household devices…Nico also happens to be a globally significant deposit of bismuth, a metal with unique physical and chemical properties critical to a wide range of high-tech and industrial applications…Recent U.S. Department of Energy national lab breakthroughs on powerful manganese-bismuth permanent magnets with the potential to serve as an alternative to rare earth magnets in EV motors, wind turbines, military hardware, and other applications add additional market upside to this rare metal…More than 10% of the world's bismuth reserves - deposits where it has been shown economic feasibility for recovering the metal - are found at Nico…Fortune currently has a grant application with Natural Resources Canada for pilot tests to support detailed engineering for its vertically integrated Nico project. Alberta Innovates has also indicated that it could support the bismuth component of this work…Fortune has also applied to the U.S. Department of Defense for matching grants of up to US$25 million (C$34.5 million), primarily for detailed engineering, under the Defense Production Act Title III presidential directive in support of the North American battery materials production…In addition to cobalt and bismuth, the Nico project would produce copper, a metal that is in high demand due to its increased use in EVs and renewable energy infrastructure, and gold, a precious metal that offers a built-in hedge against inflation…While Canada's North of 60 territories are not known for the infrastructure required to readily and economically deliver bulk minerals and metals to market, the 160-kilometer (100 miles) radius around Yellowknife is the exception…For Nico, which lies on the opposite side of Yellowknife, the recently completed Tlicho Road puts this multi-metal mine project within 50 kilometers (30 miles) of all-year highway access…While being this close to North America's contiguous highway network is considered a major benefit for any mining project in Canada's North, the real unprecedented infrastructure advantage for the critical minerals project around Yellowknife is the proximity to the northmost extent of Canada's railway at Hay River…Fortune also plans to load its concentrates on rail cars at Hay River en route to the refinery it will operate in Alberta…With concentrates rich in rare earths, lithium, cobalt, and bismuth being loaded on railcars at Hay River, "the hub of the North" may emerge as a major northern link in North America's critical minerals supply chain.