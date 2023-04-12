Fortune Minerals : Cobalt News

South China Morning Post - April 9, 2023

As the US and China wrestle for influence in Africa, their next big battle is taking shape - for control of the continent's vast supply of the essential minerals used in electronics and batteries for electric vehicles…Tanzania is building a critical minerals processing facility with US backing, as Washington courts resource-rich African nations to help break its dependence on China for the essential supplies…Harris said the plant, based at the Kabanga nickel project in northwestern Tanzania, would deliver battery-grade nickel to the United States and global markets by 2026. The Kabanga mine is said to hold 44 million tonnes of nickel, copper and cobalt…The White House said the arrangement was struck through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), a US$600 billion package adopted by the Group of 7 nations last year at Washington's urging, in a bid to counter China's influence in developing countries…Washington acknowledges its blunder in standing by while Chinese interests have dominated the mining and processing of critical minerals. The latest moves are intended to reduce US reliance on China for the resources…China controls most of the market for processing and refining of cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, graphite, rare earths and other critical minerals vital for the world's transition to green energy…Demand is set to increase exponentially for the resources, which are used in solar panels and wind turbines, as well as electric vehicle batteries and even military weapons…Critical minerals are essential for the world's transition to green energy, with demand set to increase exponentially as carmakers increase electric vehicle production…The DRC is by far the world's largest exporter of cobalt, accounting for about 70 per cent of global production. It is also rich in diamonds, gold, copper, tin, tantalum and lithium, as well as the largest copper producer in Africa…Zambia is rich in copper and cobalt. Chinese companies have made massive investments in both countries, with China sourcing 60 per cent of its cobalt from the DRC…While China's relationship with the DRC is arguably indispensable, President Félix Tshisekedi's government believes it may be getting short-changed by foreign mining firms and is investigating contracts signed during the previous administration…McDonough said the biggest geopolitical and global macro issue of the next 10 or 20 years would be the control of critical minerals or battery metals, with Africa a key battleground…"Our world saw first hand that dependence on Russia for our oil and gas is not a safe or sound plan," he said…"We cannot allow China to become the Opec of lithium, copper, cobalt and nickel, or else any future development of this green energy capacity will be completely dependent on their permission and price creation, which isn't good for free trade or innovation - but is sadly the reality we all face."…Chris Berry, president of ¬commodities advisory firm House Mountain Partners in New York, said it would be years - perhaps a decade - before the US had a chance of achieving a battery mineral supply chain that did not "touch" China in any way…"China controls too much of the battery supply chain currently, specifically mineral refining, to think that Western markets can be truly independent of Chinese influence," Berry said…Legislation - like Washington's Inflation Reduction Act could help - but was not an overnight fix, he added…"Companies are likely to have more of an impact by building supply chains closer to home in North America to serve the large consumer market and also take advantage of the benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act."…Shinn said China's state-owned companies (SOEs) would take greater risks - especially when directed by the government or the ruling Communist Party - and even absorb losses on investments that affected key Chinese security interests.