Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/25 09:33:24 am EDT
0.1300 CAD    0.00%
10:19aFORTUNE MINERALS : Notice of Meeting and Record Date
PU
04/21FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
04/20FORTUNE MINERALS : Confirms New Zone At NICO Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Minerals : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

Dear Sir/Madam:

324-8th Avenue SW, 8th floor Calgary AB, T2P 2Z2www.computershare.com

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

May 19, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

May 19, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

May 19, 2022

Meeting Date :

June 28, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

London, ON

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description

COMMON

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

CUSIP Number 34967D101

ISIN CA34967D1015

Disclaimer

Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
10:19aFORTUNE MINERALS : Notice of Meeting and Record Date
PU
04/21FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
04/20FORTUNE MINERALS : Confirms New Zone At NICO Project
PU
04/20Fortune Minerals Limited Confirms New Zone At Nico Project
CI
04/12Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support ..
BU
04/01FORTUNE MINERALS : Financial Statements
PU
03/31Fortune Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/17FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
03/14FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
02/24U.S. miners irked that Pentagon mineral stockpile plan bypasses them
RE
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 48,7 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortune Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 CAD
Average target price 0,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 315%
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED-10.34%38
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%178 225
RIO TINTO PLC15.78%121 432
GLENCORE PLC27.00%80 332
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.74%53 984
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.15%43 312