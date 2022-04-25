Fortune Minerals : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

April 22, 2022
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Dear Sir/Madam:
324-8th Avenue SW, 8th floor Calgary AB, T2P 2Z2www.computershare.com
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
May 19, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
May 19, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
May 19, 2022
|
Meeting Date :
|
June 28, 2022
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
London, ON
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
Yes
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
Voting Security Details:
Description
COMMON
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
CUSIP Number 34967D101
ISIN CA34967D1015
Disclaimer
Fortune Minerals Limited published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.