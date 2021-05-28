Fortune Minerals : COBALT NEWS

Mining Weekly - May 26, 2021

There is widespread confidence of strong future demand growth for cobalt, with the growth in electric vehicle (EV) batteries outweighing the pace of thrifting, says BMO Global Commodities Research analyst Colin Hamilton…Given this, he notes that attention is 'naturally focused' on the supply side of the market, which is, and will remain, 'highly dependent on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'…Hamilton pointed to presentations delivered by industry consultants CU and Roskill during the virtual Cobalt Institute conference last week, noting their estimates of robust demand figures for cobalt of a 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 7% CAGR, respectively…The zero-cobalt lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode renaissance was noted, but confidence in cobalt's unique durability and safety properties in both EV and portable electronics were also echoed by end-use consumers such as Johnson Matthey, Hamilton noted…This is a thesis BMO agrees with, says Hamilton, adding that, while efforts to drive low and zero-cobalt alternatives will undoubtedly yield some successes, BMO still sees an ongoing need for additional cobalt units over the coming years, both from primary supply and recycling…One topic that is still present from that time, he notes, is a general timeline mismatch between cobalt miners, which need longer-term arrangements to develop operations, and automotive consumers, who in the main are still formulating strategies and targets, and thus require flexibility…Meanwhile, Hamilton comments that a key takeaway from the conference was that, if there was some doubt before, 'everyone can now be sure the DRC government is aware of its central position in global electrification and decarbonisation'…Further signs of a more aggressive attitude from the DRC comes from President Felix Tshisekedi's trip last week to Katanga province, the centre of the cobalt extraction industry, where he proposed 'win-win' partnerships with miners, hinting that they should pay higher royalties and, in return, the government would control the artisanal sector to prevent excessive extraction and promote more rational (and safer) behaviour…With more than 90% of China's cobalt units coming from the DRC at present, any disturbance to this relationship would cause significant ripples across the cobalt market, Hamilton points out, noting that China is, however, getting some security of supply hedges in place. Further, the Chinese-funded HPAL operations in Indonesia will not only produce significant volumes of battery-grade nickel, but also of cobalt at what is thought to be a roughly 10:1 ratio. BMO expects about 25 000 t of Indonesian cobalt supply by 2025, with this potentially doubling by 2030…Over time, BMO expects recycled material to lead the green cobalt push; however, at present this remains a small market, particularly outside of China…However, more than 80 nongovernmental organisations have voiced concerns about the dangers of commercial extraction from the sea-bed given the lack of research on the impact, with companies such as Samsung and BMW noting that at present 'they would not be happy to use deep-sea materials'…'Overall, we see cobalt as looking fundamentally healthy over the next couple of years provided a combination of Glencore and the DRC government manage supply carefully. With gigafactories popping up all over the world, we anticipate new buyers will be looking to secure strategic supply, in certain cases backed by a government strategic reserve to manage technology risk,' Hamilton says.