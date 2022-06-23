Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fortune Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FT   CA34967D1015

FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED

(FT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:21 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
06/23VIDEO : Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
AW
06/23VIDEO : Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited (TOR:FT) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
AQ
06/20FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

06/23/2022 | 10:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Nancy Massicotte interview with Troy Nazarewicz, Investor Relations Manager of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca



About Fortune Minerals Limited:

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) is a North American development stage mining company and past producer. Fortune is currently focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the Company plans to construct in southern Canada.



Source:
Fortune Minerals Limited



Contact:

Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com 
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
06/23VIDEO : Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited Live at the PDAC 2022 in Tor..
AW
06/23VIDEO : Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited (TOR:FT) Live at the PDAC 202..
AQ
06/20FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
06/10FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
06/08Fortune Minerals Limited Updates Nico Refinery Site Due-Diligence
CI
06/08Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence
BU
06/01FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
05/26FORTUNE MINERALS : Cobalt News
PU
05/25FORTUNE MINERALS : Notice of availability
PU
05/25FORTUNE MINERALS : Form of proxy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,41 M -1,86 M -1,86 M
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortune Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,09 CAD
Average target price 0,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 500%
Managers and Directors
Robin Ellis Goad President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Patricia Penney Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Mahendra Naik Chairman
Glen Koropchuk Director & Technical Director
Edward Alfred Yurkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE MINERALS LIMITED-37.93%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.13%144 128
RIO TINTO PLC0.37%103 990
GLENCORE PLC17.80%72 014
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.39%47 910
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.17%33 625