    FPI   TH3786010Z01

FORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-06
3.300 THB   -1.79%
10:42aFORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes
PU
06/06FORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes
PU
06/01FORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes
PU
Fortune Parts Industry Public : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes

06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Form TS-4

Report Form for the Resale of Shares on the Stock Exchange

Company Fortune Parts Industry Public Company Limited

Date June 8, 2022

1. Resale Report

Resale

Number of

Resale price or

Lowest price

Total Received

Date

shares resold

Highest price

(baht/share)

( baht)

(baht/share)

8/06/2022

500,000

3.36

3.36

1,680,000.00

2. Number of the remaining of shares repurchased which have not been resold

Number of shares repurchased which have not been resold is 11,701,800.00 or equal to 0.77 % of the paid-up capital, which is 30,190,644.00 million baht in total.

The due date for the resale of shares 20 August 2022

(not later than 3 years from the final date when the shares repurchasing is completed)

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects.

Sign Mr.Sompol Tanadumrongsak Authorized Director (Mr.Sompol Tanadumrongsak) or any executive who is authorized

to sign on behalf of the Company

Company's seal affixed

Position Managing Director

Note : Listed company must send this report via facsimile and the Exchange's ELCID not later than 9.00 a.m. on the business day following the day on which they were sold.

A:VL1Final formengts4_e.doc

Disclaimer

Fortune Parts Industry pcl published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 137 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2021 329 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
Net Debt 2021 601 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 5 005 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sompol Tanadumrongsak Managing Director & Director
Phimon Lertsabanant Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Raweewan Mathong Chairman
Thongchai Wiwong Engineering Manager
Prajak Sripha Manager-Information & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTUNE PARTS INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.17%144
DENSO CORPORATION-15.70%46 275
APTIV PLC-33.52%29 710
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.81%19 352
CONTINENTAL AG-19.92%15 949
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-14.93%15 708