Fortune Parts Industry Public : Reporting Disposition of Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purposes

Form TS-4

Report Form for the Resale of Shares on the Stock Exchange

Company Fortune Parts Industry Public Company Limited

Date June 8, 2022

1. Resale Report

Resale Number of Resale price or Lowest price Total Received Date shares resold Highest price (baht/share) ( baht) (baht/share) 8/06/2022 500,000 3.36 3.36 1,680,000.00

2. Number of the remaining of shares repurchased which have not been resold

Number of shares repurchased which have not been resold is 11,701,800.00 or equal to 0.77 % of the paid-up capital, which is 30,190,644.00 million baht in total.

The due date for the resale of shares 20 August 2022

(not later than 3 years from the final date when the shares repurchasing is completed)

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects.

Sign Mr.Sompol Tanadumrongsak Authorized Director (Mr.Sompol Tanadumrongsak) or any executive who is authorized

to sign on behalf of the Company

Company's seal affixed Position Managing Director

Note : Listed company must send this report via facsimile and the Exchange's ELCID not later than 9.00 a.m. on the business day following the day on which they were sold.