Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 Interim Financial Results

Press Release

Fortune REIT Resumes 100% Payout in 1H2022

DPU of 23.05 HK cents representing an attractive yield of 7.2%1

5 August 2022. ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778), announces the interim financial results of Fortune REIT for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("1H2022" or the "Reporting Period").

Stable operation amid challenging operating environment. The fifth wave of COVID-19and the resultant social distancing measures has dampened consumption sentiment and constrained public movement at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, Hong Kong's retail consumption picked up swiftly and notably towards the end of the Reporting Period as local epidemic moderated and social distancing measures further eased. Fortune REIT concluded the Reporting Period with a healthy portfolio occupancy of 93.9% as at 30 June 2022 and a strong tenant retention of 81%, thanks to the flexible leasing strategy employed by the Manager. Leases covering a total of 582,355 sq.ft., almost one fifth of total portfolio area, have been transacted in 1H2022.

100% payout and an attractive yield. In the face of the severe tests brought by COVID-19, Fortune REIT reported a revenue of HK$867.5 million and net property income of HK$634.0 million, representing a year-on- year decrease of 4.1% and 5.9% respectively. Such declines were mainly due to increased rental concessions, lower occupancy and negative, albeit further narrowing, rental reversion. Income available for distribution for the Reporting Period was HK$456.9 million. With the resumption of a 100% distribution payout ratio (FY2021: 90%), the DPU for the Reporting Period amounted to 23.05 HK cents, representing an annualised distribution yield of 7.2%1.

Business initiatives for future growth. Fortune REIT remains focus to drive long term business growth on multiple fronts. With Fortune Malls APP celebrating its second anniversary in June 2022, the new Fortune Malls eVouchers were introduced to reward loyalty programme members as an effort to retain and expand the customer base.

On the AEIs front, the Manager continued to make progress on the renovation at +WOO Phase 2. The first stage of the three-stage project was completed in July 2022 and has been reopened for business. The enhanced area has attracted satisfactory leasing demand from a wide range of dining choices, lifestyle goods and sports and wellness centres. Complemented with the only cinema in Tin Shui Wai, +WOO is set to benefit from the growing catchment.

1 Based on the closing unit price of HK$6.50 as at 30 June 2022.