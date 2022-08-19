Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : ESG Report

Fortune REIT recognises the impact of its operations on the environment, and understands the potential risks that climate change poses to its business and operations. Fortune REIT strives for continuous improvement on its sustainability performance and aims to combat the impacts of climate change through the proactive identification of climate-related risks and opportunities, and by developing corresponding mitigation measures. In this Climate Disclosure Report, Fortune REIT will describe the potential impact of identified climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as its effort in managing these impacts.
1. Climate Governance
Climate-related risks are considered within Fortune REIT's existing sustainability governance structure, which the Board has the fundamental responsibility. The Board oversees all relevant sustainability issues, covering environmental, social and governance topics, and a Sustainability Committee was established to assist the Board in the effective execution of Fortune REIT's sustainability strategy, managing its sustainability performance and conveying its expectation to stakeholders, including employees and the Property Manager. The Sustainability Committee conducts bi-monthly meetings to review sustainability issues and progress of implemented measures, and considers climate-related risks and the potential impacts it may have on the Manager's operations, which are reported to the Board.
An effective risk management mechanism is essential in order to adapt to and mitigate against rising climate- related risks. Management assists the Board in managing relevant risks, and is responsible for risk identification, evaluation and the management of potential sustainability risks. To allow for a more comprehensive understanding of its operating landscape and preparedness, Fortune REIT conducts a risk assessment across multiple risk categories, identifying potential risks, outcomes/impacts, and mitigation measures for the identified risks. Given the increasing significance of climate change for Fortune REIT's stakeholders, Fortune REIT has also included climate change as an identified risk in its risk register, in order to ensure that these risks will be properly considered and managed.
Fortune REIT conducts a regular review of potential sustainability risks through an analysis of risk indicators from industry practices and global risk trends. Risks identified are then assessed for the severity of their impact on Fortune REIT and the likelihood of its occurrence. The risk management framework of Fortune REIT is reviewed by the Audit Committee, as delegated by the Board, on a semi-annual basis. Risks are then managed through the Manager setting out adaptive and mitigation measures according to the risk analysis results and reviewing the effectiveness of the measures regularly to ensure the risks identified are managed in an appropriate manner.
Fortune REIT's engagement policies are outlined across its Sustainability Strategy, Sustainability Policy Statement, Environmental Policy, Code of Corporate Governance and Stakeholder Engagement Policy. The following section describes how Fortune REIT identifies its material climate-related risks and how it manages said risks in practice.
2. Investment Management
2.1 Climate-related Risk Identification
Within Fortune REIT's investment and capital management process, ESG-related risks (including climate change) are taken into consideration in investment, portfolio management and fund structuring activities. Fortune REIT invests in quality properties with good standing, reputation and track records. In assessing potential acquisitions, the Manager considers sustainability-related matters, including the consideration of environmental factors such as climate risks, renewable energy generation, sustainable procurement, energy efficiency, water efficiency, waste management and others, as well as investment analysis and valuation reports. Fortune REIT also conducts site visits, and regularly assesses the likelihood and potential physical damage that may be caused to its properties under extreme weather events. There are plans for the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investing to be adopted into Fortune REIT's investment and asset management practices in the near future.
To further identify potential impacts that may result due to climate-related risk, Fortune REIT engaged an external consultant to prioritise its climate-related risks and opportunities, including the identification and assessment of transitional and physical risks and opportunities.
Firstly, two consolidated scenarios were developed based on international standards such as IPCC's Representative Concentration Pathways and Shared Socioeconomic Pathways, International Energy Agency and Network for Greening the Financial System in order to identify relevant climate parameters. Based on the identified parameters, a list of potential climate-related risks and opportunities were developed.
2.2 Climate-related Risk Impact Assessment
Risks and/or opportunities that were identified as having potential medium to high impact to the Manager are outlined in the below table, along with the appropriate measures adopted by the Manager to mitigate against and effectively manage the climate-related risks.
Transition Risks/Opportunities
Risk
Potential impact to Fortune REIT
Tightened
The increased adoption of renewable
building
energy
energy in the market means that the Scope
codes
and
2 emissions of Fortune REIT may decrease.
increased
At the same time, this may present an
adoption
of
opportunity for Fortune REIT to participate
renewable energy
in renewable energy programmes to
further increase the use of renewable
energy and decrease its Scope 2 emissions.
Governments may tighten building energy
codes and guidelines in order to help
achieve their carbon neutrality goals. This
can then lead to the incompliance of some
existing buildings.
Key Mitigating Measures
Solar panels have been installed at Fortune City One, Laguna Plaza and Fortune Metropolis. The Manager will continue to explore the feasibility of installing more solar panels at its malls.
The Manager seeks to protect the environment and respond to climate change risks by reducing its carbon emissions through enhancing the energy efficiency of its facilities, monitoring its emissions intensity, reducing its consumption of natural resources, and raising environmental awareness amongst its employees.
Increased
market
There has been a growing demand for
100% green building certification has
demand for green
greener and climate friendly products and
been obtained across the entire
properties
brands, which may hence present an
Fortune REIT portfolio.
opportunity to Fortune REIT. By increasing
the proportion of green buildings, Fortune
REIT may be able to sharpen its
competitive edge in meeting the growing
consumer preference for green and
climate resilient properties.
Market
demand
The fast growing investor demand for
Reinforcing the Manager's on-going
for green finance
green and low carbon finance and
commitment
to
sustainable
investment provides opportunities
for
development and the advancement of
Fortune REIT to unlock different financing
its ESG goals, Fortune REIT has secured
streams. Leveraging Fortune REIT's ESG
a 5-yearsustainability-linked loan for
performance may help secure lower long
HK$1.5 billion from OCBC Bank during
term borrowing costs and expand its pool
2021. The facility is the second of
of ESG centric retail and institutional
Fortune
REIT's
green
financing
investors and lenders.
initiatives, with sustainability-linked
loan facilities amounting to an
aggregate of HK$2.5 billion. Moreover,
Fortune REIT has entered into its first
sustainability-linked interest rate swap
with DBS Bank, which upon the
satisfaction of pre-determined targets
concerning
community
engagement,
will enable Fortune REIT to receive a
sponsorship from DBS Bank, giving rise
to Farm@Fortune.
Changing
The changing behaviour of tenants and
Through the launch of the Fortune
consumer
consumers can bring both risk and
Malls App, active asset management
behaviour
opportunity to Fortune REIT. If Fortune
and
asset
enhancement
initiatives,
REIT cannot meet the expectations of its
Fortune
Malls
continually
revitalises
consumers, it may face the risk of losing
and
addresses changing
consumer
them. However, if Fortune REIT can realise
behaviour at its malls, please refer to
this trend earlier than its competitors,
pages 20- 21 of Fortune REIT's 2021
Fortune REIT may then be able to capture
ESG report for more information.
this opportunity by meeting consumers'
expectations and demands.
Increased
Although the Hong Kong government has
Please refer to page 33 of Fortune
ambition
of
already set its carbon neutrality goals, it
REIT's 2021 ESG report for more
national
may increase its ambition during their
information
on
Fortune REIT's
decarbonisation
decarbonisation journey. If Hong Kong sets
decarbonisation efforts.
strategies
more ambitious goals, this may affect
climate policies, thereby affecting Fortune
REIT's operations.
Adoption
of
Technological advancement presents
an
The
Sustainability Committee of
lower-carbon
opportunity for Fortune REIT to improve
Fortune REIT continually reviews the
technology
its energy efficiency, reduce energy cost,
efficiency of existing equipment and
reduce carbon emissions and support its
conducts
maintenance
as
needed,
transition towards a lower carbon
including the replacement of chiller
economy. Fortune REIT would be able to
plants
to
more
efficient
models,
gain first mover advantage and gain more
Flooding would potentially affect Fortune
REIT's properties that are located in low As further protection against extreme lying, coastal or riverside areas, resulting in weather events, the Manager has suspension of business, increase in undertaken insurance policies for all its maintenance costs and insurance malls covering damage arising from
premiums etc.climate-relatedextreme weather, including tropical cyclones (typhoons) and floods.
Climate change may impact on the spatial In addition to energy efficiency and and temporal distribution in China's water emissions reduction, Fortune REIT is
in depth knowledge of the operation of
sewage/clear water pumps and LED
these technologies.
These
technologies
lighting.
may be expensive at first, but with more
demand and experience, the cost of these
technologies may then decrease. Although
it may be cheaper to jump on the
bandwagon after industry leaders have
already explored
these
technologies,
Fortune REIT may face the risks of being
left behind on these technologies.
Unsuccessful
investment
in
new
technologies may also be a risk to Fortune
REIT.
Physical Risks/Opportunities
Risk
Potential impact to Fortune REIT
Key Mitigating Measures
Heatwaves
and
The increase in average temperatures can
As part of Fortune REIT's on-going
increase
in
bring both risk and opportunity to Fortune
decarbonisation
and
climate
change
average
REIT depending on the exact location of a
efforts, a smart building management
temperatures
building. It may be a risk when there is a
system will be installed at Fortune
higher energy consumption used for
Malls. The cloud-based automated
cooling in summer, whereas it may be an
building solution will first cover up to
opportunity when there is a lower energy
69% of Fortune REIT's portfolio area,
consumption used for heating in winter.
allowing centralised
collection and
monitoring of building data, serving to
Heatwaves could cause illnesses such as
optimise energy efficiency.
heatstroke. With prolonged exposure to
heatwaves, workers such as security staff
and cleaners could suffer from illnesses
related to heatwaves, which could lead to
an increased rate of injury or occupational
illness and may restrict the working hours
of Fortune REIT's outdoor labour,
ultimately decreasing labour productivity.
Extreme
Fortune Malls may be damaged when
Despite the Property Manager's efforts
weather
extreme weather hits. Subsequent events
to adapt to climate change by
(Tropical
such as landslips and flooding may cause
implementing
its extreme
weather
cyclones,
more damage than strong winds. Climate
policy, typhoons have caused minimal
intense
change may exacerbate the frequency and
disruption to operations and damage to
precipitation,
strength of extreme weather events like
some Fortune Malls in the past,
flooding, storm
tropical cyclones.
including broken windows, glass doors
surges, sea level
and water leakage.
rise)
Water stress
resources. While there is a significant
also committed to optimizing water
amount of water imported from Mainland,
usage
and
minimizing
wastewater
water stress issues in the Pearl River Delta
generation within its operations in line
may disrupt the water supply to Hong Kong
with or better than regulatory
due to the limited water it may be able to
guidelines. The initiatives implemented
source.
to meet these targets include the
installation of water-saving taps and
regular inspection to prevent water
leakage, the utilization of reclaimed
water
for
landscaping
irrigation,
rainwater harvesting, as well as the
installation of smart irrigation at
Farm@Fortune at Fortune City One.
3. Risk Management
Fortune REIT is committed to building resilience to climate change, a critical risk to all businesses and communities around the world. As a responsible corporate citizen, the Manager is conscious of the environmental impact of its operations and seeks to identify and mitigate significant climate-related issues that may impact its malls. The Manager has incorporated the consideration of climate change into its Sustainability Strategy and has in place a Climate change Adoption Policy, alongside which regular inspections are carried out to ensure Fortune Malls are resilient to extreme weather events.
Furthermore, the Manager also implemented proactive mitigation initiatives through various channels to reduce the release of GHG emissions into the atmosphere. The Manager's initiatives include long-term reduction targets and monitoring its environmental performance against its targets, adoption of energy efficiency and industry best practices, use of renewable energy, sustainability-anchored procurement and supply chain management processes, and incorporation of climate-related considerations into its risk management framework. These initiatives are embedded within the Manager's business processes and policies, demonstrating the Manager's determination to sustainable development and to reduce its carbon footprint.
Lastly, Fortune REIT will continue to regularly assess climate-related risks, with regards to both physical and transition risks, in order to ensure the appropriate processes and management mechanisms are in place to handle any changes to the Manager's risk environment.
4. Carbon Footprint
Recognising the impact of Fortune REIT's operations on the environment and in line with its sustainability objectives, the Manager has undertaken proactive action to minimise its carbon footprint. Carbon footprint- related metrics are used during this process as a starting point and an effective tool for Fortune REIT to determine the impact of climate change, as well as to facilitate Fortune REIT's stakeholders in easily assessing the Manager's environmental performance against peers. Various initiatives and measures have been put in place regarding climate change, emissions and energy efficiency to further bolster the Manager's environmental performance pursuant to its Environmental Policy, Climate Change Policy and GHG Emissions Policy. As detailed in these policies, the Manager seeks to protect the environment and respond to climate change risks by reducing its carbon emissions through enhancing the energy efficiency of its facilities, monitoring its emissions intensity, reducing its consumption of natural resources, and raising environmental
