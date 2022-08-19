Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : ESG Report

Fortune REIT - 2021 Climate Disclosure Report

Fortune REIT recognises the impact of its operations on the environment, and understands the potential risks that climate change poses to its business and operations. Fortune REIT strives for continuous improvement on its sustainability performance and aims to combat the impacts of climate change through the proactive identification of climate-related risks and opportunities, and by developing corresponding mitigation measures. In this Climate Disclosure Report, Fortune REIT will describe the potential impact of identified climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as its effort in managing these impacts.

1. Climate Governance

Climate-related risks are considered within Fortune REIT's existing sustainability governance structure, which the Board has the fundamental responsibility. The Board oversees all relevant sustainability issues, covering environmental, social and governance topics, and a Sustainability Committee was established to assist the Board in the effective execution of Fortune REIT's sustainability strategy, managing its sustainability performance and conveying its expectation to stakeholders, including employees and the Property Manager. The Sustainability Committee conducts bi-monthly meetings to review sustainability issues and progress of implemented measures, and considers climate-related risks and the potential impacts it may have on the Manager's operations, which are reported to the Board.

An effective risk management mechanism is essential in order to adapt to and mitigate against rising climate- related risks. Management assists the Board in managing relevant risks, and is responsible for risk identification, evaluation and the management of potential sustainability risks. To allow for a more comprehensive understanding of its operating landscape and preparedness, Fortune REIT conducts a risk assessment across multiple risk categories, identifying potential risks, outcomes/impacts, and mitigation measures for the identified risks. Given the increasing significance of climate change for Fortune REIT's stakeholders, Fortune REIT has also included climate change as an identified risk in its risk register, in order to ensure that these risks will be properly considered and managed.

Fortune REIT conducts a regular review of potential sustainability risks through an analysis of risk indicators from industry practices and global risk trends. Risks identified are then assessed for the severity of their impact on Fortune REIT and the likelihood of its occurrence. The risk management framework of Fortune REIT is reviewed by the Audit Committee, as delegated by the Board, on a semi-annual basis. Risks are then managed through the Manager setting out adaptive and mitigation measures according to the risk analysis results and reviewing the effectiveness of the measures regularly to ensure the risks identified are managed in an appropriate manner.

Fortune REIT's engagement policies are outlined across its Sustainability Strategy, Sustainability Policy Statement, Environmental Policy, Code of Corporate Governance and Stakeholder Engagement Policy. The following section describes how Fortune REIT identifies its material climate-related risks and how it manages said risks in practice.

