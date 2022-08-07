Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation - Fortune REIT enters Singapore with S$88 million Acquisition of Stars of Kovan Propert...

FORTUNE REIT
ENTERS
SINGAPORE
----------------
Acquisition of Stars of Kovan Property
(7 August 2022)
First foray into overseas market
16 Neighborhood retail properties in HK
2
New Territories
10
3
Tai Wai
1
8
15
16
6
11
Tsuen Wan West
12
Kowloon
Diamond Hill
Mei Foo
Kowloon Tong
7
4
14
5 Hung Hom
13
9
Lantau
Island
Hong Kong
New addition in SG as
a strategic fit with existing portfolio
17
Stars of Kovan Property │ 2
Property overview
Stars of Kovan Property
36 Shop Units and Public Carpark
S$88 M
7.4%
Consideration
Discount to valuation
Stars of Kovan Property
Address
988 Upper Serangoon Road,
--------------------------------------------
Singapore
Completion
2019
Land Tenure
99 year from Feb 2015
GRA
22,638 sf
Occupancy
100%
Carparking space
80 nos.
Stars of Kovan Property │ 3
Key rationales and benefits to Unitholders
Portfolio
Singapore is a
Maintained Fortune
diversification
suitable
REIT's risk profile
to drive
destination for
for retaining
sustainable
our 1st overseas
exposure in
growth
investment
neighborhood
retail
High occupancy with
ARA's strong
stable income
presence in
contribution from non-
discretionary trades
renders local
support
Stars of Kovan Property │ 4
Financial impact
Consideration
S$88M (~HK$501M)
Appraised Value
S$95M (~HK$541M)
Net Property Yield
3.4%
Financing
100% debt
Proforma Gearing
23.4%
Expected Completion
DPU
Oct 2022
Accretive
Debt Maturity Profile - Post Acquisition
(HK$M)
3,500
New 5Y ESG
Loan to finance
2,500
the Acquisition
1,500
528
1,200
0
230
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Un-
committed
-
15.9%
26.4%
37.0%
18.3%
2.4%
Debt expiry profile is based on the amount of loan drawn. S$93M is expected to draw from the new ESG loan upon completion of the acquisition.
SGD loan as natural currency hedge Financial position remains prudent
Note: Based on the exchange rate 1 SGD = 5.69 HKD quoted on Bloomberg on 1 Aug 2022
Stars of Kovan Property │ 5
