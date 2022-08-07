Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Presentation - Fortune REIT enters Singapore with S$88 million Acquisition of Stars of Kovan Propert...

Debt Maturity Profile - Post Acquisition

(HK$M) 3,500 New 5Y ESG Loan to finance 2,500 the Acquisition 1,500 528 1,200 0 230 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Un- committed - 15.9% - 26.4% 37.0% 18.3% 2.4%

Debt expiry profile is based on the amount of loan drawn. S$93M is expected to draw from the new ESG loan upon completion of the acquisition.

SGD loan as natural currency hedge Financial position remains prudent