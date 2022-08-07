Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT enters Singapore with S$88 million Acquisition of Stars of Kovan Property

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Fortune REIT enters Singapore

with S$88 million Acquisition of Stars of Kovan Property

7 August 2022 - ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778), announces today that Fortune REIT (through a wholly- owned subsidiary) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the Stars of Kovan Property in Singapore ("the Property") for S$88 million (approximately HK$501 million 1 ) ("the Acquisition"). The consideration represents a 7.4% discount from the independent valuation2 as at 30 June 2022. This marks Fortune REIT's first foray into an overseas market.

The Property is located in the north-east region of Singapore within a residential neighbourhood in the Hougang area. It consists of 36 shop units and a public car park within Stars of Kovan. Within a 5-minute walking distance to the Kovan MRT station, the mixed-use development comprises 395 luxurious residential units, ground floor shops and a basement carpark. The 22,638 square feet retail space together with 80 car parking spaces offer a 3.4% net property yield. Stars of Kovan was developed by CK Assets Holding Limited and completed in 2019.

Singapore is widely regarded as an APAC hub for wealth and asset management. The transparent and business friendly environment, coupled with a robust legal and regulatory framework have made it a highly attractive investment destination.

Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are pleased to expand our footprint outside of Hong Kong as we look to diversify and enhance the stability of Fortune REIT's income. The Stars of Kovan Property is a strategic fit with our existing portfolio of 16 neighbourhood retail assets in Hong Kong. With a 100% occupancy underpinned by a stable income stream from non-discretionary trade sectors, the Property is expected to improve Fortune REIT's earnings and distributions upon completion of the Acquisition."

The Acquisition will be predominantly funded with Singapore dollar bank borrowings, a S$100 million five-yearsustainability-linked revolving facility, to provide a natural currency hedge. Based on Fortune REIT's consolidated financial position as at 30 June 2022, the pro-forma gearing ratio is expected to increase slightly from 22.4% to 23.4% upon completion of the transaction, scheduled for October 2022.

Ms Chiu concluded, "This first overseas acquisition is a significant milestone for Fortune REIT and demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainable returns for our Unitholders. We are delighted about the Acquisition as it further advances Fortune REIT's position as the leading investor and manager of neighbourhood retail assets."