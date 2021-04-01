Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly return on movements in Units for the month ended 31/3/2021

For Main Board listed issuers
Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Scheme
|
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
|
Date Submitted
|
01/04/2021
|
Stock Code 778
I. Movements in Interests
|
|
No. of units
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
1,958,886,876
|
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
EGM approval date
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
1,958,886,876
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
For Main Board listed issuers
II. Details of Movements in Units
Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)
|
Particulars of unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new units in
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new units in
|
Scheme which may
|
including EGM
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Scheme issued
|
be issued pursuant
|
approval date
|
|
|
during the month
|
thereto as at close of
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
pursuant thereto
|
the month
1. N/A
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
A. N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
For Main Board listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units in
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
Total B. N/A
For Main Board listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
units in
|
Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
Converted
|
Amount at
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( /
|
/
|
)
Total C. N/A
For Main Board listed issuers
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new units in
|
|
No. of new units in
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme which may
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
|
Scheme issued
|
be issued pursuant
|
|
during the month
|
thereto as at close of
|
if applicable:
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
the month
|
1.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
3. N/A
Total D. N/A
