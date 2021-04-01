Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust    778   SG1O33912138

FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(778)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly return on movements in Units for the month ended 31/3/2021

04/01/2021 | 05:28am EDT
For Main Board listed issuers

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

01/04/2021

Stock Code 778

I. Movements in Interests

No. of units

(1)

(2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,958,886,876

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

EGM approval date

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,958,886,876

N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

II. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit

No. of new units in

option scheme

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

including EGM

Movement during the month

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

approval date

during the month

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

the month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total

A. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

For Main Board listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

Total B. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

units in

units in

Scheme

Scheme

which may

issued

be issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

Total C. N/A

For Main Board listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)

No. of new units in

No. of new units in

Scheme which may

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

Scheme issued

be issued pursuant

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Total D. N/A

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 902 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2020 817 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2020 8 513 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
P/E ratio 2020 100x
Yield 2020 5,89%
Capitalization 14 594 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,07 HKD
Last Close Price 7,45 HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Chiu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sing Loi Chui Chairman
Yuen Chun Hung Director-Investment & Investor Relations
Ai Phing Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Annie Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.81%1 877
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC33.41%37 870
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.28%18 958
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.46%10 445
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION24.39%9 666
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION27.91%8 322
