Fortune Rise Acquisition : PROMISSORY NOTE - Form 8-K

PROMISSORY NOTE

Principal Amount: $75,000 Effective as of March 9, 2023

Clearwater, Florida

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("Maker"), promises to pay to the order of Water On Demand, Inc., a Nevada corporation, or its registered assigns or successors in interest or order ("Payee"), the principal sum of up to Seventy Five Thousand and Dollars ($75,000.00) in lawful money of the United States of America, on the terms and conditions described below. All payments on this Note shall be made by check or wire transfer of immediately available funds or as otherwise determined by Maker to such account as Payee may from time to time designate by written notice in accordance with the provisions of this Note.

1. Repayment. The principal balance of this Note shall be payable by Maker on the earlier of (such date, the "Maturity Date"), subject to Section 12 below, (a) the date on which Maker consummates its initial business combination and (b) the date of the liquidation of Maker. The principal balance may be prepaid at any time, at the election of Maker. Under no circumstances shall any individual, including but not limited to any officer, director, employee or shareholder of the Maker, be obligated personally for any obligations or liabilities of the Maker hereunder.

2. Interest. This Note shall be non-interest bearing.

3. Reserved.

4. Application of Payments. All payments received by Payee pursuant to this Note shall be applied first to the payment in full of any costs incurred in the collection of any sum due under this Note, including (without limitation) reasonable attorney's fees, and then to the reduction of the unpaid principal balance of this Note.

5. Events of Default. The following shall constitute an event of default ("Event of Default"):

(a) Failure to Make Required Payments . Failure by Maker to pay the principal amount due pursuant to this Note within five (5) business days of the date specified above.

(b) Voluntary Bankruptcy, Etc . The commencement by Maker of a voluntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, rehabilitation or other similar law, or the consent by it to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, liquidator, assignee, trustee, custodian, sequestrator (or other similar official) of Maker or for any substantial part of its property, or the making by it of any assignment for the benefit of creditors, or the failure of Maker generally to pay its debts as such debts become due, or the taking of corporate action by Maker in furtherance of any of the foregoing.

(c) Involuntary Bankruptcy, Etc . The entry of a decree or order for relief by a court having jurisdiction in the premises in respect of Maker in an involuntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law, or appointing a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator (or similar official) of Maker or for any substantial part of its property, or ordering the winding-up or liquidation of its affairs, and the continuance of any such decree or order unstayed and in effect for a period of 60 consecutive days.

6. Remedies.

(a) Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default specified in Section 5(a) hereof, Payee may, by written notice to Maker, declare this Note to be due immediately and payable, whereupon the unpaid principal amount of this Note, and all other amounts payable thereunder, shall become immediately due and payable without presentment, demand, protest or other notice of any kind, all of which are hereby expressly waived, anything contained herein or in the documents evidencing the same to the contrary notwithstanding.

(b) Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default specified in Sections 5(b) or 5(c), the unpaid principal balance of this Note, and all other sums payable with regard to this Note, shall automatically and immediately become due and payable, in all cases without any action on the part of Payee.

7. Waivers. Maker and all endorsers and guarantors of, and sureties for, this Note waive presentment for payment, demand, notice of dishonor, protest, and notice of protest with regard to this Note, all errors, defects and imperfections in any proceedings instituted by Payee under the terms of this Note, and all benefits that might accrue to Maker by virtue of any present or future laws exempting any property, real or personal, or any part of the proceeds arising from any sale of any such property, from attachment, levy or sale under execution, or providing for any stay of execution, exemption from civil process, or extension of time for payment; and Maker agrees that any real property that may be levied upon pursuant to a judgment obtained by virtue hereof, on any writ of execution issued hereon, may be sold upon any such writ in whole or in part in any order desired by Payee.

8. Unconditional Liability. Maker hereby waives all notices in connection with the delivery, acceptance, performance, default, or enforcement of the payment of this Note, and agrees that its liability shall be unconditional, without regard to the liability of any other party, and shall not be affected in any manner by any indulgence, extension of time, renewal, waiver or modification granted or consented to by Payee, and consents to any and all extensions of time, renewals, waivers, or modifications that may be granted by Payee with respect to the payment or other provisions of this Note, and agrees that additional makers, endorsers, guarantors, or sureties may become parties hereto without notice to Maker or affecting Maker's liability hereunder.

9. Notices. All notices, statements or other documents which are required or contemplated by this Note shall be: (i) in writing and delivered personally or sent by first class registered or certified mail, overnight courier service or facsimile or electronic transmission to the address designated in writing, (ii) by facsimile to the number most recently provided to such party or such other address or fax number as may be designated in writing by such party and (iii) by electronic mail, to the electronic mail address most recently provided to such party or such other electronic mail address as may be designated in writing by such party. Any notice or other communication so transmitted shall be deemed to have been given on the day of delivery, if delivered personally, on the business day following receipt of written confirmation, if sent by facsimile or electronic transmission, one (1) business day after delivery to an overnight courier service or five (5) days after mailing if sent by mail.

10. Construction. THIS NOTE SHALL BE CONSTRUED AND ENFORCED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF NEW YORK, WITHOUT REGARD TO THE CONFLICT OF LAWS PROVISIONS THEREOF.

11. Severability. Any provision contained in this Note which is prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction shall, as to such jurisdiction, be ineffective to the extent of such prohibition or unenforceability without invalidating the remaining provisions hereof, and any such prohibition or unenforceability in any jurisdiction shall not invalidate or render unenforceable such provision in any other jurisdiction.

12. Trust Waiver. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, Payee hereby waives any and all right, title, interest or claim of any kind ("Claim") in or to any distribution of or from the trust account (the "Trust Account") established in connection with Maker's initial public offering, and hereby agrees not to seek recourse, reimbursement, payment or satisfaction for any Claim against the Trust Account for any reason whatsoever; provided, however, that upon the consummation of the initial business combination, Maker shall repay the principal balance of this Note out of the proceeds released to Maker from the Trust Account.

13. Amendment; Waiver. Any amendment hereto or waiver of any provision hereof may be made with, and only with, the written consent of Maker and Payee.

14. Assignment. No assignment or transfer of this Note or any rights or obligations hereunder may be made by any party hereto (by operation of law or otherwise) without the prior written consent of the other party hereto and any attempted assignment without the required consent shall be void; provided, however, that the foregoing shall not apply to an affiliate of Payee who agrees to be bound to the terms of this Note.

[Signature Page Follows]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, Maker, intending to be legally bound hereby, has caused this Note to be duly executed by the undersigned as of the day and year first above written.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation By: /s/ J. Richard Iler Name: J. Richard Iler Its: CFO

Acknowledged and Agreed: Water On Demand, Inc. /s/ T. Riggs Eckelberry

Name: T. Riggs Eckelberry

Its: Chief Executive Officer

[Signature Page to Promissory Note]