Fortune Shoes Limited is a Bangladesh-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing shoes. The Company manufactures and exports leather shoes, sneakers, sports shoes, boots, thermoplastic rubbers (TPR)/polyurethane (PU) injection shoes and other footwear for kids, man and women. The Company manufactures shoes of various specifications, compositions and colors. The Company's manufacturing facility is located at Kawnia, Barishal, Bangladesh. The Company exports its products to various markets, including Taiwan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada and Germany.

