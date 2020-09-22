Fortunet e Commerce : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHANGYOU ALLIANCE GROUP LIMITED

暢 由 聯 盟 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1039)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Changyou Alliance Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Rooms 1908-1916, 19/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or at any adjournment thereof, to consider and, if thought fit, propose and pass the following resolution, with or without amendments, as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

the Subscription Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 22 September 2020 (the " Circular ")), a copy of which has been produced to the EGM and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the EGM for identification purposes, pursuant to which, among other things, PCL (as defined in the Circular) conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and Sendlink (as defined in the Circular) agreed to subscribe for (or shall procure the Investor Nominee (as defined in the Circular) to subscribe for), not less than 61,078,767 but not more than 73,287,671 Subscription Shares (as defined in the Circular) at the Subscription Price (as defined in the Circular) of not less than US$35,670,000 but not more than US$42,800,000, be and is hereby considered, approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to, for and on behalf of the Company, do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents, instruments and agreements, and to take all such steps which in his/her opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, implementing and/or giving effect to the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder."

By order of the Board

Changyou Alliance Group Limited

Mr. Cheng Jerome

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020