Forty Pillars Mining Corp. announced that Mr. Dorian Banks has joined the board of directors. Mr. Banks is a lifelong international entrepreneur with focuses on technology, blockchain and agri-tech.

Notably, he has built companies from the ground up in wireless technologies, mobile phone gaming and APPs, large scale plantations, UAV technology, 3D printing and crypto-currency mining. He has served as a senior executive and/or board member of over a dozen publicly traded companies over the past two decades, arranging financings from some of the largest global banks. The Company further advised that Christopher Reynolds has resigned as a director of the Company.