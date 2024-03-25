25.03.2024 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Forucom Real Estate Fund REIT (FFIA)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Forucom Real Estate Fund REIT

- BSE code: FFIA

- ISIN: BG2100003214

- Date of interest payment: 29.03.2024

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 4.5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 28.03.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 26.03.2024 (Ex Date: 27.03.2024).