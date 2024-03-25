Company: Forucom Real Estate Fund REIT (FFIA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Forucom Real Estate Fund REIT
- BSE code: FFIA
- ISIN: BG2100003214
- Date of interest payment: 29.03.2024
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 28.03.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 26.03.2024 (Ex Date: 27.03.2024).
