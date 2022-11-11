Forucom REIT Haskovo : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

11.11.2022 15:39:57 (local time)

Company: Forucom real estate fund REIT-Sevlievo (FFIA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Forucom real estate fund REIT-Sevlievo (FFIA), ISIN BG2100003214.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

