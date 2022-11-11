Advanced search
    FFI   BG1100057063

FORUCOM REIT-HASKOVO

(FFI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1.440 BGN   -.--%
10:42aForucom Reit Haskovo : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
09/23Forucom Reit Haskovo : Coupon Payment
PU
03/23Forucom Reit Haskovo : Coupon Payment
PU
Forucom REIT Haskovo : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 11.11.2022 15:39:57 (local time)

Company: Forucom real estate fund REIT-Sevlievo (FFIA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Forucom real estate fund REIT-Sevlievo (FFIA), ISIN BG2100003214.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Forucom Real Estate Fund ADSITS Haskovo published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2019 0,53 M - -
Net income 2019 0,41 M - -
Net Debt 2019 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,61 M 1,35 M -
EV / Sales 2018 46,0x
EV / Sales 2019 37,9x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float -
