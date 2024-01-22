Official FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as Vice President, Nunavut Affairs.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Forum is building its team and commitment to comprehensive exploration practice on its uranium discovery in Nunavut. We have a deep appreciation for the Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (Traditional Knowledge) in the implementation of our drilling program. Allison has an exemplary record in the field of Environment, Social and Governance practice. Through Allison's leadership, Forum will build relationships in the local communities of the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, indigenous organizations, territorial and federal governments and regulatory agencies."

Allison Rippin Armstrong commented, "Forum is a great company, I am excited to work with them again! Nunavut holds a special place in my heart, I have had the privilege to work in both the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions. The cold winter temperatures are offset by the warmth of the people who live there."

Allison is a biologist and environmental scientist with over 25 years of experience in community relations, government relations, environmental stewardship and corporate governance in Nunavut, Northwest Territories, Yukon, British Columbia, Alaska and Botswana.

For the past five years, she assisted Lucara Diamond Corp. with all ESG matters, including helping to strengthen the environment and community relations departments, including sustainability, at the Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. Previously, Allison served as the Vice President of Sustainability at Kaminak Gold Corp. until it was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016. As Compliance Specialist at the Ekati Diamond Mine, Allison was part of the team that lead the mine toward ISO 14001 certification.

Allison has contributed to the creation of a number of sustainability initiatives across the north including, the development of environmental training modules in partnership with Yukon First Nations and Yukon University, and the development of a Regional Wealth Creation Fund, as part of a negotiated Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association in Nunavut. She has been the recipient of a number of awards over her career, including the 2009 Kivalliq Inuit Association Expert Counsel Award and the 2011 Mike Hine Award for her work in Nunavut.

Allison served on the board of Yukon Women in Mining for eight years and has served on the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines as well as a number of working groups for the PDAC. She is a founding member of the Yukon University Foundation Board and is currently the Chair of the Board of Tectonic Metals Inc. and a Director on the Alberta Energy Regulator Board. Allison was recently appointed to the Alberta Environmental Appeals Board and the Alberta Public Lands Appeal Board as a Part-time Board Member.

In connection with her appointment, the Company has granted to Allison Rippin Armstrong incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares exercisable on or before January 22, 2029 at a price of $0.16 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195100